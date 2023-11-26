New Zealand rugby union star and the twin brother of Leo Thompson, Tyrone Thompson, has reportedly agreed to a deal to sign with the Newcastle Knights in 2025.

The 23-year-old is currently applying his craft at the Chiefs in the Super Rugby, and the news comes after Peter V'landys' rugby union salary cap announcement, where NRL clubs will be allowed dispensation to their cap in order to attract talent from rugby union.

The Chiefs forward earned himself representative honours after touring with the All Blacks and Maori All Blacks in 2022 and has played for Wellington and Hawke's Bay and the Chiefs.

Per News Corp, it has been revealed that he has agreed to sign with the Knights in 2025. This is due to him extending his contract with the Super Rugby club until the end of the 2025 season.

It is also understood that Origin front-rower Jacob Saifiti has signed a long-term deal to remain in Newcastle, which will see him there until at least the end of 2027.

The club are also reportedly confident the NSW Blues centre Bradman Best will agree to a three-year contract extension, and coach Adam O'Brien is close to finalising a new contract. This comes as he enters the final year of his contract.