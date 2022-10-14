Teams for Week 1 fixtures at the Rugby League World Cup are being announced, with the first eight games of the tournament to be played between Sunday and Wednesday (AEDT).
Teams must be named by midday local time - 9pm (AEDT) - two days before the game.
England vs Samoa
Kick-off: Sunday, October 16, 12:30am (AEDT)
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Note - England and Samoa are yet to confirm position order. Above is Zero Tackle's prediction based on the 19-man squads that have been named.