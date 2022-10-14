BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 24: Valentine Holmes of Australia makes a break to score a try during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between the Australian Kangaroos and Fiji at Suncorp Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Teams for Week 1 fixtures at the Rugby League World Cup are being announced, with the first eight games of the tournament to be played between Sunday and Wednesday (AEDT).

Teams must be named by midday local time - 9pm (AEDT) - two days before the game.

Use the drop down below to click between teams for the opening round of group stage fixtures.

England vs Samoa

Kick-off: Sunday, October 16, 12:30am (AEDT)
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

1Sam TomkinsSam Tomkins
2Tommy MakinsonTommy Makinson
3Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins
4Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
14Dominic YoungDominic Young
6Jack WelsbyJack Welsby
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
9Michael McIlorumMichael McIlorum
10Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
20Mike McMeekenMike McMeeken
13Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
15Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
16Matty LeesMatty Lees
17Mike CooperMike Cooper
18Chris HillChris Hill
 RESERVES
21Marc SneydMarc Sneyd
24Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii1
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow18
Izack TagoIzack Tago3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Brian To'oBrian To'o5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi22
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau17
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi23
 RESERVES
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita20
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele24

Note - England and Samoa are yet to confirm position order. Above is Zero Tackle's prediction based on the 19-man squads that have been named.

