The final week of group stage matches at the Rugby League World Cup has arrived, with the quarter-finals seemingly locked in, but changes still a possibility.
While Australia, New Zealand, England and Tonga are all certainties to advance out of their groups with two wins on the board, a bundle of other teams are still in the mix.
In Group A, Samoa will play France in a winner advances situation, while Group B sees Fiji take on Scotland. They are likely to advance on for and against regardless of the result, unless Italy can find a way to upset the Kangaroos.
In Group C, New Zealand are likely to sweep through with a win over Ireland, leaving the path open for Lebanon to qualify, so long as they beat Jamaica, while the Cook Islands could qualify with a win over Tonga, although that seems unlikely with Papua New Guinea the favourites to be tasked with a quarter-final against England.
Here are our tips for Week 3.
Week 3 tips
|Jack Blyth
|Matt Clements
|Dan Nichols
|David Piepers
|Scott Pryde
|NZ v Ireland
|NZ
|NZ
|NZ
|NZ
|NZ
|England v Greece
|England
|England
|England
|England
|England
|Fiji v Scotland
|Fiji
|Fiji
|Fiji
|Fiji
|Fiji
|Australia v Italy
|Australia
|Australia
|Australia
|Australia
|Australia
|Lebanon v Jamaica
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|Lebanon
|Tonga v Cook Islands
|Tonga
|Tonga
|Tonga
|Tonga
|Tonga
|Samoa v France
|Samoa
|Samoa
|Samoa
|Samoa
|Samoa
|PNG v Wales
|PNG
|PNG
|PNG
|PNG
|PNG
|Week 2
|8
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Total
|14
|15
|15
|15
|12