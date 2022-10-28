The final week of group stage matches at the Rugby League World Cup has arrived, with the quarter-finals seemingly locked in, but changes still a possibility.

While Australia, New Zealand, England and Tonga are all certainties to advance out of their groups with two wins on the board, a bundle of other teams are still in the mix.

In Group A, Samoa will play France in a winner advances situation, while Group B sees Fiji take on Scotland. They are likely to advance on for and against regardless of the result, unless Italy can find a way to upset the Kangaroos.

In Group C, New Zealand are likely to sweep through with a win over Ireland, leaving the path open for Lebanon to qualify, so long as they beat Jamaica, while the Cook Islands could qualify with a win over Tonga, although that seems unlikely with Papua New Guinea the favourites to be tasked with a quarter-final against England.

Here are our tips for Week 3.

Week 3 tips