Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands will both look to keep their qualification hopes in Warrington to end the second week of matches at the Rugby League World Cup.

The Kumuls came away with a tough loss to Tonga in the opening match of Group D, and while it has likely cost them any chance at top spot in the group, this match will serve as an enormous encounter between the two sides.

The Cook Islands on the other hand come into this game on the back of a victory over Wales, but with a clash against Tonga ahead, they will likely need a victory in this match to have a shot at qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Scoreboard

Match time Pre-game Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands 0 Score 0 0 Tries 0 0 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

Updates

4:45am (AEDT)

Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle for live coverage of this World Cup clash between two of the biggest rugby league mad nations on the planet in Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands Kukis.

This is just about must-win for both sides in Warrington.

Teams have dropped, and we will have them shortly ahead of kick-off.