New Zealand and Lebanon will kick-off their Rugby League World Cup campaigns with a clash in Warrington on Monday morning.

The Kiwis enter as heavy favourites, but the Cedars, with a number of NRL players led by Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi, will be out to shake the tournament up.

Scoreboard

Match time Pre game New Zealand vs Lebanon 34 Score 12 6 Tries 2 5 Conversions 2 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

Match Summary

New Zealand 34 (Joey Manu, Jordan Rapana, Peta Hiku, Dylan Brown, Kenneath Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona tries; Jordan Rapana 5 goals) def Lebanon 12 (Josh Mansour, Abbas Miski tries; Mitchell Moses 2 goals)

Updates

7.21am (AEDT)

And that's it! The Kiwis start off with a win but there'll be huge questions over the final 20 minutes of that contest. The Cedars should be happy with their efforts but will also feel they could have made more of it with a bit more patience and maturity. If New Zealand were favourites before the tournament started, they might not be after that one.

7.19am (AEDT)

Despite the field position and numerical advantage the Kiwis give away their third penalty while in possession, summing up the chaotic and sloppy later stages of this contest.

7.17am (AEDT)

The Cedars have employed a captain's challenge, with Jacob Kiraz possibly losing the ball on his own goal line. It's in vain, and the Kiwis have a chance to ice the contest from the closest possible point.

7.13am (AEDT)

The game has reached an impasse, with the Kiwis breaking the Lebanese line regularly but unable to convert it into points due to handling errors and poor penalties. Both teams seem to have come to terms with the result.

"There's been no rugby league play of any quality at all," says Andrew Voss of the last 10 minutes.

7.01am (AEDT)

We know why the Cedars have been doing short kick-offs, with the latest restart soaring out over the dead-ball line. Thankfully for Lebanon the Kiwis weren't able to capitalise.

6.59am (AEDT)

TRY! The Kiwis ignore the sideshow and Rapana goes in. A slick right-side shift capitalises on the advantage and the Raiders star goes over untouched. Rapana misses the first kick of the day.

6.58am (AEDT)

Madness has ensued on the edge of the field, with the Cedars down a man following the sending off of Adam Doueihi for dissent in an incident that also involved Lebanon trainer Robbie Farah.

6.55am (AEDT)

JOEY MANU STOP THAT! TRY! The Kiwis fuillback is taking things into his own hands, chipping the defence on the last, regathering, fending off three tackles and doing it all himself. An assist and a try in a matter of moments from the Kiwis fullback. Rapana converts.

6.52am (AEDT)

TRY! Joey Manu reminds everyone of just how damaging he can be, breaking three tackles with ease on a surge up the field before handing off to Dylan Brown in support, who finishes the play off. Something out of nothing and the Kiwis are back out to 12 in front. Big blow for Lebanon.

Rapana converts. Kiwis lead 24-12.

6.51am (AEDT)

The Cedars chance their arm on the last play and it nearly pays off after Moses spreads it right and Mansour chips back in field. They're leaving nothing to chance but the Kiwis are holding on.

6.44am (AEDT)

TRY! Pressure pays and the Cedars are in again! A shift from right to left catches the Kiwis short and Abbas Miski finishes in the corner untouched. Moses drills it from the sideline and the margin is back to six.

6.42am (AEDT)

Adam Doueihi stuns the crowd and Kiwis with a giant 40-20. The Cedars are refusing to submit.

6.40am (AEDT)

In good news for Kiwis fans, Joe Tapine is back on the field meaning he has passed his HIA following that bloody head clash at the end of the first half.

6.38am (AEDT)

We're underway for the second half, with Jordan Rapana kicking off following some confusion.

6.23am (AEDT)

And that's half time, with the Kiwis leading 18-6 at the break. Lebanon have done well against the game's best and started brilliantly, but the Kiwis class showed in the back-stages of the stanza.

6.18am (AEDT)

Some concern for the Kiwis with blood spilling profusely from Joseph Tapine's head following an accidental head-clash with Asofa-Solomona.

6.12am (AEDT)

Things are getting a bit unsettled after some heated exchanges, with Asofa-Solomona throwing Kayne Kalache to the ground after an earlier encounter with Jacob Kiraz.

6.09am (AEDT)

TRY! The Kiwis are in again thanks to some offloads and relentless pressure, with Cowboys star Peta Hiku taking the ball from dummy-half and putting on a step before going over with relative ease.

Rapana makes the conversion from near the sideline.

6.03am (AEDT)

TRY! The Kiwis finally go over thanks to Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Brandom Smith is held up in a three man tackle inside the 10-metre line before popping the ball out to the big man. There was no stopping him from that range and the Kiwis look relieved. Rapana converts and New Zealand lead 12-6.

6.00am (AEDT)

The Kiwis nearly break through after some errors from Lebanon forced repeated penalties on the line. They refuse to take the two points, with the Cedars scrambling remarkably on both sides of the defence. How long can they hold out?

5.55am (AEDT)

The Cedars controlling the tempo and giving an excellent account of themselves after 16 minutes. For the moment at least this looks like the most evenly-contested game of the Cup.

5.47am (AEDT)

Some Eel-on-Eel action sees Dylan Brown force a spill from Mitchell Moses, but on the following set the Cedars force an error from Jesse Bromwich. The Cedars aren't shying away from the challenge.

5.44am (AEDT)

Another short kick-off from the Cedars causes chaos, with Manu seemingly dropping the next and handing the Cedars possession again. A captain's challenge proves unsuccessful.

5.40am (AEDT)

Lebanon looking willing to throw it around but it proves costly when Jacob Kiraz gives the ball away needlessly on his own 20-metre line.

The Kiwis apply the pressure and a slick move from a Joey Manu offload sees Kenneath Bromwich get over the line and ground the ball despite being on his back. Five minutes of game time and one try apiece.

Jordan Rapana converts. 6-all.

5.34am (AEDT)

Lebanon get us underway and stun everyone including their opponents with a short kick-off which they re-gather. They finish the set with chaos following a Mitchell Moses grubber but Josh Mansour looks to have got the ball down!

After a long check from the video referee, a try is paid and the Cedars have opened festivities in stunning fashion. Moses converts. Lebanon lead 6-0.

5:31am (AEDT)

The anthems are complete, the teams are enjoying a last-moment warm-up before kick-off. Here we go again!

5:20am (AEDT)

The teams are in, with Moses Leota a late withdrawal for NZ after picking up a groin injury.

New Zealand

1. Joseph Manu 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 4. Peta Hiku 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Dylan Brown 14. Kieran Foran 8. Jesse Bromwich (c) 9. Brandon Smith 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Joseph Tapine 3. Joseph Tapine 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Briton Nikora 22. Jeremy Marshall-King 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 23. Scott Sorensen

Lebanon

1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Josh Mansour 4. Brad Morkos 5. Abbas Miski 6. Adam Doueihi 7. Mitchell Moses (c) 8. Kayne Kalache 9. Mikey Tannous 10. Hanna El-Nachar 11. Elie El-Zakhem 12. Charbel Tasipale 13. James Roumanos 14. Anthony Layoun 15. Andrew Kazzi 16. Reece Robinson 17. Jalal Bazzaz 19. Khalil Rahme 20. Jaxson Rahme 21. Josh Maree

5am (AEDT)

Hello and Welcome to Zero Tackle for our live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup as the Kiwis battle the Cedars.

New Zealand are expected to streak away with a heavy victory in this clash, but that is no assurance of them doing so with Mitchell Moses and Adam Doueihi to lead the Lebanon charge.

The Kiwis were hit by a late injury blow with Jahrome Hughes being ruled out, although he is due back for when the tournament gets serious.

Final teams to come ahead of kick-off at 5:30am (AEDT).