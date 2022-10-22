7:17am AEDT

FULL TIME! The siren rings, and New Zealand have claimed a dominant 68-6 victory over a resilient Reggae Warriors outfit.

The Jamaicans didn't hide their creativity however New Zealand's class was too much in a history-making affair.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has claimed the Man of the Match honours.

That's all from us, thanks for joining us, and stay tuned for our coverage of the World Cup - live on Zero Tackle.

7:11am AEDT

THEY'VE DONE IT! THEY'VE DONE IT!

Jamaica have their first ever try in history at the Rugby League World Cup! An awkward kick from Kieran Rush sees Brandon Smith drop the ball, and Ben Jones-Bishop toes it through before Joseph Manu can regather.

The fullback plants the ball down in a massive moment for Jamaican rugby league.

Kieran Rush slots it, the Kiwis lead cut to 68-6.

7:10am AEDT

It's deja vu.

New Zealand score, Jamaica go for the short kick-off, and the Kiwis drop it through Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Another result for the underdogs!

7:08am AEDT

TRY! Brandon Smith has gone back-to-back.

Scott Sorensen has a quick play the ball, Brandon Smith only has to look left to fool Jamaican fullback Ben Jones-Bishop, and he darts right to score his second.

Kieran Foran has found his kicking boots and slots another one. 68-0.

7:05am AEDT

New Zealand have lost their challenge. Briton Nikora bobbles it 15 metres out from their own line, and is request for a review is dismal. Jamaica on the attack right on New Zealand's line.

7:03am AEDT

Jamaica have done it again! Another short kick-off, another regaining of possession. Kieran Rush has the ball on a string for the Reggae Warriors.

7:00am AEDT

TRY! Brandon Smith throws a dummy three metres out from the line, skips out and scores centimetres from the upright.

Kieran Foran makes no mistake, and the Kiwis have a 62-0 advantage.

6:56am AEDT

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is off the field with cramps worse than initially feared. The Warriors wingernwas limping after his fourth try, hopefully not a hamstring injury for the flyer.

New Zealand are down to a one-man bench.

6:53am AEDT

TRY! Call him Dallin Four-tene-Zelezniak.

It's another simple shift out right, the Kiwis standing flat before finding a charging Peta Hiku, draws the winger and puts Dallin Watene-Zelezniak over in the corner. The winger looks to have cramped up after the four-pointer.

Kieran Foran regains the kicking tee and slots it from the right touchline. 56-0 New Zealand.

6:50am AEDT

TRY! The Kiwis have scored two tackles after the kick-off, this time a double to Jeremy Marshall-King.

New Zealand head back to their trusty right side, Kieran Foran drawing the winger before unleashing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak who grubbers for himself 30 metres out. Despite being taken out, Jeremy Marshall-King scoops it up and collects his second.

Watene-Zelezniak pushes it wide, 50-0 New Zealand.

6:47am AEDT

TRY! Briton Nikora makes up for his previous error with a nice try out wide.

The Kiwis put it through the hands, Manu again chiming in to find Nicoll-Klokstad, quick hands to Kenneath Bromwich who finds Briton Nikora. The Sharks back-rower threw a no-look dummy to Kris before stepping inside, and running it around.

Watene-Zeleniak converts and the lead is now 46-0.

6:45am AEDT

New Zealand look promising as they shift left just 30 metres out from Jamaica's line, however Briton Nikora, who's filling in at left centre, puts the ball down.

6:42am AEDT

Jamaica are the short kick-off kings of this World Cup.

After regaining possession on multiple kick-offs, Jamaica attempt a short goal-line dropout - and get it back! Sebastian Kris puts the contested ball down.

6:39am AEDT

Moses Leota and Marata Niukore won't take any further part in the match, with both sporting ice packs at half-time.

6:37am AEDT

TRY! Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad hits the ball with pace 10 metres, dummies to Briton Nikora and crashes across the line to open the scoring for the second-half.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has taken over the goal-kicking duties, and slots it from the left-hand side to lead 40-0.

6:34am AEDT

KICK OFF! We're back underway for the second-half.

6:19am AEDT

HALF TIME! The hooter sounds moments after Foran's conversion, and the Kiwis lead 34-0 heading into the sheds.

6:18am AEDT

TRY! Try confirmed for Jeremy Marshall-King.

Foran could throw it over from next to the sticks, and slots it through for a 34-0 lead.

6:16am AEDT

We're heading to the video ref.

Watene-Zelezniak is having a night out on the right wing, putting his foot down and racing down the sideline before a kick inside finds Jeremy Marshall-King.

The Dolphins-bound hooker gets an awkward bounce in-goal and bobbles the ball, however Marshall-King regathers the ball and grounds it before the dead-ball line.

6:13am AEDT

TRY! Sebastian Kris has a try on debut in the left-hand corner.

New Zealand get the scrum feed and throw it left to Joseph Manu, who finds the Jamaican defence asleep, throwing another harbour bridge pass to find Kris, who got sin untouched.

Foran sprays this one to the right. Kiwis lead 28-0.

6:10am AEDT

New Zealand are finding their rhythm now, putting up a dangerous attacking kick from 35 metres out, however Jamaican fullback Ben Jones-Bishop defuses the kick among defenders.

6:06am AEDT

TRY! Marata Niukore has spiders on him as the left centre fends, steps and evades four Jamaican defenders before running the ball around.

Foran's conversion leaves the halfback 2/5 from the boot, and New Zealand lead 24-0.

6:03am AEDT

New Zealand attack Jamaica's line just 10 metres out, however the right-hand shift finds Nelson Asofa-Solomona standing out at right centre, who drops the ball before he can find DWZ.

6:00am AEDT

New Zealand thought they were about score number five after a Jamaican error, however the referee has pulled the Kiwi players back for being offside. Penalty Jamaica, 30 metres out from their own line.

5:58am AEDT

A high shot from James Fisher-Harris on Kieran Rush sees Jamaica on the attack just 10 metres out!

5:53am AEDT

TRY! A shift 20 metres out from their own line finds Watene-Zelezniak in open space, who puts his foot down and scores an 80 metre cracker to complete his hat-trick - just 18 minutes in!

Foran pushes the kick left of the uprights, and the score sits at 18-0 after 20 minutes.

5:51am AEDT

Jamaica have lost their captains challenge. After looking like they'd collected their third short-kick off on their fourth attempt, the referee finds a bobble Jamaica's ensuing challenge is lost.

5:47am AEDT

TRY! It's a double for Dallin.

Manu finds the ball centre-field, 30 metres out and throws a long-ball out right, finds Briton Nikora who skips outside his defender, and finds Watene-Zeleniak who puts on the afterburners to run around the in-goal area.

Foran finally slots one, and the Kiwis lead 14-0.

5:42am AEDT

TRY! Another right-edge shift, another try for New Zealand.

Joey Manu shows it before finding Kieran Foran, out the back to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, and it's a simple through-the-hands to put Peta Hiku over in the corner.

Foran sprays the kick and the score remains 8-0.

5:41am AEDT

Jamaica are back on the attack. They get the ball back from a short kick-off following the DWZ try, shortly before a one-on-one strip on Moses Leota sees them back with the ball 40 metres out.

5:37am AEDT

TRY! New Zealand are on the board! A right-hand shift sees Joey Manu with a harbour bridge pass for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Kieran Foran's kick is waved away.

New Zealand lead 4-0.

5:30am AEDT

We have kick-off, and Jamaica have got it back from the kick-off. The emerging nation have earned a repeat set in the opening minute!

5:20am AEDT

Good morning and welcome back to our coverage of the World Cup. We've got New Zealand v Jamaica up next.

The Kiwis have lost Dylan Brown to illness before the game, pushing Joseph Manu to five-eighth, and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad comes into the side at fullback.

Jamaica are unchanged.

New Zealand: 21 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 24 Sebastian Kris, 3 Marata Niukore, 4 Peta Hiku, 19 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 1 Joseph Manu, 14 Kieran Foran, 15 Moses Leota, 9 Brandon Smith, 10 James Fisher-Harris (C), 12 Kenny Bromwich, 17 Briton Nikora, 20 Isaac Liu, 11, Isaiah Papali'I, 16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 22 Jeremy Marshall-King, 23 Scott Sorensen 18th man, 8 Jesse Bromwich

Jamaica: 2 Mo Agoro, 15 Jorge Andrade, 22 Chevaughan Bailey, 3 Joe Brown, 12 Joel Farrell, 13 Ashton Golding (C), 19 Bradley Ho, 20 Greg Johnson, 1 Ben Jones-Bishop, 17 Aaron Jones-Bishop, 10 Michael Lawrence, 8 Khamisi McKain, 4 Jacob Ogden, 7 Kieran Rush, 24 Andrew Simpson, 16 Keenan Tomlinson, 11 AJ Wallace, 6 James Woodburn-Hall, 5 Alex Young.

Kick-off up next.

New Zealand and Jamaica will clash in a second-week game at the Rugby League World Cup, that, on paper at least, could be one-way traffic.

Zero Tackle will have live coverage of the game from 5:30am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.

The game, to be played at the MKM Stadium in Hull, will pit one of the tournament favourites in New Zealand, who beat Lebanon in their first game, against Jamaica, who qualified out of the Americas region for their World Cup debut.

The Reggae Warriors as they are known fell to Ireland in their first game of the tournament and weren't able to score a try.

Refresh the page below for live scores and commentary from 5:30am (AEDT).

Scoreboard

Match time Pre-game New Zealand vs Jamaica 40 Score 0 8 Tries 0 4/8 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

New Zealand 34 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3, Sebastian Kris, Marata Niukore, Jeremy Marshall-King, Peta Hiku, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad tries; Kieran Foran 3/7, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 1/1 goals) lead Jamaica 0

Updates

4:50am (AEDT)

Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

The late Saturday night - Sunday morning (AEDT) game comes to us from Hull, with the Kiwis naming a couple of debutants and shaking up their squad ahead of what should be a fairly straightforward assignment for them against Jamaica.

The Reggae Warriors have captured the minds of the tournament with their incredible story to the tournament - this is a nation without a single field dedicated to rugby league - but they will be right up against it in this one.

Kick-off is at 5:30am (AEDT), and we will have the team lists for you shortly.