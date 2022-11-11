Australia and New Zealand will clash in the ultimate tussle of international rugby league superpowers during the first semi-final at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup on Saturday morning.

Zero Tackle will cover the game live from 6:45am (AEDT).

Australia were dominant in their quarter-final last weekend to advance to the final four as they breezed past Fiji, while the story for New Zealand wasn't quite so simple.

The Kiwis had a difficult clash against Fiji, but would ultimately advance to the final four after taking the lead for the first time inside the final ten minutes.

Both teams prior to that topped their groups ahead of the knockout rounds.

Refresh the page from 6:45am (AEDT) for live score and commentary updates.

Scorecard

Australia vs New Zealand 16 Score 14 3 Tries 2 2/3 Conversions 2/2 0 Penalty goals 1/1 0 Field goals 0



AUSTRALIA 16 (Cameron Murray, Josh Addo-Carr, Valentine Holmes tries; Nathan Cleary 2 goals) D. NEW ZEALAND 14 (Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes tries; Jordan Rapana 3 goals).

Updates

80' FULL TIME! The Kangaroos are through to the World Cup final after an impressive second half display. New Zealand will be left to wonder how things escaped them, although a 20-minute period in the second half following the Kangaroos' last try is likely to blame. What a thrilling contest.

80' Hughes' kick falls into the arms of Latrell Mitchell, who tries to play the clock with less than 30 seconds left in the game. Mitchell has been excellent under the high ball tonight, despite having little influence at the attacking end.

79' Some terrible fifth-tackle game management from the Kangaroos there, giving the Kiwis another chance to reclaim the lead.

77' Time is running out for New Zealand as they start another set on their own line.

73' We said it would take some individual brilliance and Jordan Rapana provides, breaking the line and putting the Kiwis on the attack. The set looks to have ended in no try but we're going upstairs. The Kiwis are offloading again and looking more lively as we enter the final seven minutes.

69' Ronaldo Mulitalo is off for the Kiwis with ice on his knee. More bad news for New Zealand.

68' New Zealand under relentless pressure on their own line, they can't get the ball to the 40m line before the fifth tackle. Where can they turn the game around? It could take some individual brilliance.

67' The Kiwis finally complete a set but Hughes shanks his kick and Australia take possession on halfway. Both teams lacking cohesion in this phase. The offloads have dried up.

66' Multiple Kiwis receiving attention from the trainers after the Kangaroos ramp up their defensive intensity on the New Zealand line with some brutal hits. On the upside it gives the Kiwis a chance to catch their breath.

64' Now Rapana loses it in his own half. The Kiwis giving Australia every opportunity to put the game to bed but the Kangaroos can't capitalise - yet.

61' Chaos reigns and the Kiwis get another break after an obstruction from the Kangaroos on the first tackle of a new set of six. Another reprieve for Michael Maguire's men.

59' Asofa-Solomona's turn to lose the ball. Another melee breaks out as the Kangaroos give it back to their opponents.

57' Manu coughs up the ball after a big hit from Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. The Kiwis suddenly looking quite fatigued, they need to dig deep with 20 minutes to go.

53' TRY! Brandon Smith saves a try from Isaah Yeo with some remarkable defence, but after another penalty the Roos score with ease after Cameron Murray takes on three defenders who offer paper-thin resistance. Cleary converts.

52' The Kiwis concede a needless penalty after managing field position well for a spell. The Kangaroos get the ball inside the 40.

47' A melee breaks out in the middle of the field after Nathan Cleary loses the ball. Some passionate NZ celebrations rub Cameron Murray the wrong way and he shoves Isaiah Papali'i after the Kiwi gives Cleary some afters. Everyone rushes in but things disperse quickly.

45' We go upstairs for what could have been a stunning try. Ashley Klein sends it up as no try and it's not paid, but Moses Leota take a bow.

43' The Aussies win a repeat set on the line but lose the ball immediately. Cameron Murray could have challenged the call after an apparent strip but the Kiwis get possession.

41' Here we go again! Kiwis lead as the second half gets underway.

40' HALF-TIME. What an amazing contest we've seen so far, both sides giving their all for an advantage. Quality tries, big hits, it's been exhausting in the best way possible and we'll do it all again in a little while. New Zealand lead 14-10.

37' TRY! Just as the game looked to have settled down, New Zealand tear it open again, with quick hands going left putting Mulitalo into space. He backs himself to get around Wighton and hands in back inside to Brown in support. Rapana converts.

28' TRY! The first two came from beautiful rugby league but this was chaos by comparison, ending in the hands of Valentine Holmes. Jack Wighton is brought down close to the line but Joey Manu didn't have him held and the Canberra star offloads to Holmes. Kangaroos take the lead. Cleary misses.

25' The Kiwis are back in front thanks to a penalty Goal. Rapana adds the two points after an accidental offside.

22' The Kiwis get possession in a good spot again after a loose carry from Addo-Carr. New Zealand currently lead the offload count 9-1.

16' TRY! An absolutely incredible effort from Josh Addo-Carr, taking a towering kick without breaking his stride. Hunt puts the bomb up from 40 metres out and it lands with pinpoint accuracy into Addo-Carr's arms. Out of nothing. Incredible. No one else could have scored that try.

13' From the kick-off the Kiwis earn a penalty after Latrell Mitchell attempts a one-on-one strip.

11' TRY! Jahrome Hughes opens the scoring in incredible fashion, with a Dylan Brown chip with an incredible take from Joseph Manu, who offloads the ball mid-air into the arms of Hughes who falls over the line. All just moments after Isaiah Papali'i had his pants ripped off. It's all happening. A bleeding Rapana converts for 6-0.

9' James Tedesco saves the day after the Kiwis find some space in the middle, grabbing a Brandon Smith grubber just before being whacked by a number of chasing Kiwis.

8' Ben Hunt goes for what looks like a 40/20 but the ball goes soaring into touch on the full. Possession given away cheaply there.

5' New Zealand break the line through Ronaldo Mulitalo, who offloads incredibly while being dragged into touch - and suddenly we're down on the Kangaroos' line.

4' After some intense attacking pressure New Zealand survive. Jordan Rapana does a risky offload 5 metres from his own line. It's going to be one of those games.

2' At the other end a Cleary bomb is allowed to bounce before falling fortunately for the Kiwis. They get it together but spill the ball in great attacking position for the Kangaroos. Solid tackle by Munster.

1' Jahrome Hughes chances his arm on the fifth tackle, taking on the line before an errant kick gives Australia good field position. Execution was lacking but the Kiwis are clearly going to move the ball around.

6.47am (AEDT)

We're underway! Who will secure their place in the World Cup final? We're 80 minutes from finding out.

6.43am (AEDT)

Now the Kiwis prepare for the Haka. The atmosphere is electric at Elland Road.

6.38am (AEDT)

Teams have observed a moment's silence for Remembrance Day and anthems are underway. Kick-off is fast approaching!

6.12am (AEDT)

Here are the squads:

AUSTRALIA

1 James Tedesco, 4 Valentine Holmes, 8 Latrell Mitchell, 10 Jack Wighton, 9 Josh Addo-Carr, 7 Cameron Munster, 14 Nathan Cleary, 5 Jake Trbojevic, 3 Ben Hunt, 18 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 17 Angus Crichton, 21 Liam Martin, 24 Isaah Yeo, 2 Daly Cherry-Evans, 11 Cameron Murray, 20 Harry Grant; 6 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 16 Reuben Cotter

NEW ZEALAND

1 Joseph Manu, 2 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 4 Peta Hiku, 21 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Brandon Smith, 10 James Fisher-Harris, 16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 12 Kenneath Bromwich, 13 Joseph Tapine, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 14 Kieran Foran, 17 Briton Nikora, 20 Isaac Liu; 15 Moses Leota, 19 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

6am (AEDT)

Hello, and it is a warm welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup as the first spot in the tournament final goes on the line.

Australia and New Zealand have managed to fulfil expectations by making it to the final four, but being on the same side of the draw meant it was impossible for them to play in the final, so one will go through this morning.

Kick-off is 45 minutes away and the final teams are out, so we will have them for you shortly.