The rise of the Pacific Island nations in international rugby league during recent times has been swift, and Fiji will look to keep pace with Samoa and Tonga during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Drawn in a difficult Group A, they will commence their tournament with a clash against tournament heavyweights Australia, before taking on Italy and Scotland in the games which are more likely to confirm whether they will be able to snag a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup or not.

The Fijian side made the semi-finals of the 2017 tournament, ultimately falling to the Australian side at the final hurdle.

They come into the 2022 tournament with plenty of talent throughout the side, but ultimately a little short in the depth department when compared to Samoa and Tonga.

Apisai Koroisau, who played State of Origin for New South Wales this year, will provide the nation plenty of spark at hooker, while the likes of Viliame Kikau and Tui Kamikamica have also been selected.

As always, it's the backline where the Fijian side will shine, with the outfit likely to be in a position to capitalise on their attacking raids, while the pressure will be on the halves to create and lead the kicking game in a big way.

Here is the best 17 for Fiji.

Full squad

Jowasa Drodrolagi (rugby union - Carcassonne), Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), Vuate Karawalevu (North Sydney Bears), Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers), Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers), Isaac Lumelume (Canterbury Bulldogs), Pio Maisamoa Seci (Manly Sea Eagles), Lamar Manuel-Liolevave (Tweed Heads Seagulls), Netane Masima (Western Suburbs Magpies), Kaylen Miller (Mounties), Sitiveni Moceidreke (London Broncos), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Ben Nakubuwai (Leigh Centurions), Henry Raiwalui (Wentworthville Magpies), Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu (Redcliffe Dolphins), Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Taniela Sadrugu (North Queensland Cowboys), Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels), Penioni Tagituimua (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers), Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders), King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury Bulldogs), Josh Wong (Sydney Roosters).

Spine

The spine will feature Fiji's most important player in Apisai Koroisau.

The Penrith Panthers gun, who has played in back-to-back premierships - and has been a pivotal part of them at that - also played for New South Wales at State of Origin this year. He was in many suggested Australian squads too, but ultimately wasn't selected. He hasn't publically declared who he had committed to for the World Cup though, so it's unclear if Fiji was his first preference.

Regardless, he will likely start every game in the position for the Bati, with Canterbury reserve grade option Penioni Tagituimua the back up.

Elsewhere in the spine, another exciting Penrith player Sunia Turuva will be handed the number one jumper after putting in an excellent performance during the mid-year Test.

There are plenty of other backline players who could play at the back, including Sitiveni Moceidreke and Kevin Naiqama, however, they will be required in other positions.

Moceidreke seems the best option to take on the five-eighth role, and he will be joined in the halves by Brandon Wakeham, who struggled to find consistent minutes for the Bulldogs this year, but will have no such trouble for the Bati.

Wentworthville's Henri Raiwalui and and Western Suburbs Magpie Netane Masima are the back up options, and with Moceidreke able to play a host of positions across the backline, either Raiwalui or Masima could win a jersey.

Backs

Fiji's back line is often the most prominent part of their team, and this World Cup will be no different.

A number of NRL options will be selectable, with three spots up for grabs alongside captain Kevin Naiqama, who could play any of fullback, wing or centre.

Mikaele Ravalawa and Maika Sivo should line up on the wings though, and with Turuva to play at the back, that means Naiqama will likely line up in the centres alongside Semi Valemei.

The back up brigade is led by the exciting young Cowboys' winger Taniela Sadrugu and former Melbourne Storm turned Canterbury Bulldogs winger Isaac Lumelume.

Pio Seci, who made his debut at the Sea Eagles this season, will also feature in the squad as another option on the wing, while North Sydney Bear Vuate Karawalevu is yet another option in the outside backs.

Forwards

The forward pack will be led by Tui Kamikamica and Viliame Kikau, who still start at prop and second row respectively.

The remainder of the forward pack will be made up by Australian-based reserve grade players, as well as Salford Red Devils second rower King Vuniyayawa, who made his NRL debut for the New Zealand Warriors in 2020 before shifting to England.

Joining Kamikamica up front will be Redcliffe's Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu, who has put together an impressive year in the middle third at QLD Cup level, and started for Fiji in the mid year test.

A familiar face in Ben Nakubuwai - who played two games for the Gold Coast Titans in 2017 before shifting to the Salford Red Devils and then onto the Leigh Centurions - will likely start at lock to add to his ten Tests for Fiji.

Back up options in the middle third are fairly limited, with a backline heavy squad.

With Kikau and Vuniyayawa starting in the second row for Fiji, it leaves a number of options to come from the bench, including the impressive Josh Wong out of the Sydney Roosters' system and Kaylen Miller from Mounties. Lamar Manuel-Liolevave from Tweed Heads, who played in the mid-year Test, is also in the squad alongside Jowasa Drodrolagi, who can play in the middle or on the edge, pending team needs.

Bench

Fiji may yet opt to name one of their talented backs on the bench, however, given the teams in their group, they are going to likely need the extra depth in the middle third.

The option of a second dummy half will be important though, with the outside chance of Apisai Koroisau chiming into the halves at some point. That means Penioni Tagituimua will be the first picked.

The rest of the bench comes down to forwards, with Kaylen Miller, Josh Wong and Lamar Manuel-Liolevave the most likely trio to gain selection for Fiji.

If the Bati do decide to go for an extra depth option in the backs, then watch out for the selection of Sadrugu.

Best 17

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Mikaele Ravalawa

3. Kevin Naiqama (c)

4. Semi Valemei

5. Maika Sivo

6. Sitiveni Moceidreke

7. Brandon Wakeham

8. Tui Kamikamica

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu

11. Viliame Kikau

12. King Vuniyayawa

13. Ben Nakubuwai

14. Penioni Tagituimua

15. Kaylen Miller

16. Josh Wong

17. Lamar Manuel-Liolevave

Key information

Group: B

Coach: Josaia Rabele

Captain: Kevin Naiqama

Number of World Cups: 5

Best World Cup performance: Semi-finals (2017)

Fixtures

Sunday, October 16, 5:30am: vs Fiji

Sunday, October 23, 12:30am: vs Italy

Sunday, October 30, 3:00am: vs Scotland