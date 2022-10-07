The Australian Kangaroos are the most successful team in Rugby League World Cup history, but that dominance has come under threat with the continuing expansion of the international game.

They enter the 2022 World Cup as the undoubted heavy favourites, but with significant questions hanging over their ability after a string of players elected to represent other nations around the Pacific Islands.

Samoa and Tonga have become the beneficiaries of a number of Origin players pulling out.

Injuries have also impacted Australia with a handful of players unavailable for selection altogether which could yet provide opportunities for some players who could be labelled surprise performers from the recently completed 2022 NRL season.

Despite that, coach Mal Meninga has still been able to name a star squad of 24, with some big questions that will only pose good headaches for the Kangaroos in their answer ahead of the tournament.

Parramatta and Penrith, the two grand final teams, are represented in the squad, while the team have plenty of stars from the teams who made up the finals race.

With few weaknesses and a keenness to add World Cup number 12 to the resume on English soil, Australia will enter a new era with James Tedesco to captain and an eye to the future as 13 players make their international debut for the Kangaroos.

Here is their best 17 for the tournament.

Full squad

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs), Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (vc) (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders), Isaah Yeo (vc) (Penrith Panthers)

Spine

The spine virtually picks itself, albeit with two big questions hanging over the squad.

Captain James Tedesco will play in the number one jersey, and could be one of the only players in the squad to play every match during the tournament.

Latrell Mitchell and Valentine Holmes are the only realistic back up options in the 17, but both will be required in other positions across the backline.

Cameron Munster will start for the Kangaroos at five-eighth in what is the other certain selection for Meninga.

The number seven jersey is the first big question in the spine - and possibly the biggest question in the entire side, with Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary both picked.

Cleary has just led Penrith to their second straight premiership, while Cherry-Evans captained the Queensland winning State of Origin side this season.

Despite that, Cherry-Evans wasn't handed a leadership role within the Kangaroos' set up, and the fact Cleary has just led Penrith to a premiership says he will have first shot in the jersey.

Matt Burton, Jack Wighton and Ben Hunt are also in the squad, however, Hunt will split the dummy half duties with Harry Grant.

It'll likely see the duo play in the same way that they did for Queensland, with Hunt to start and Grant to then come off the bench.

Backs

Both Holmes and Mitchell will have spots in the side without a shadow of a doubt. Mitchell will play in the centres with very little doubt, while Holmes could line up on the wing, or at centre where he excelled for the North Queensland Cowboys this season.

The position Holmes plays depends on who is picked in the backline alongside him, with the other two positions to be fought out between Josh Addo-Carr, Campbell Graham and Murray Taulagi.

Graham is the specialist centre, so if he plays, Holmes would most likely line up on the wing - and given Graham's form, that seems as if it will happen.

Addo-Carr may have missed selection for the New South Wales side during the State of Origin series, but will likely start for the Kangaroos as he has done previously.

Forwards

The Kangaroos' forward pack is outstanding, despite a number of players - in particular Payne Haas (injury) as well as Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii (both Samoa) - being unavailable for selection in the Kangaroos side.

With the trio - who likely all would have been in the fight to start for the Kangaroos - out it will open up starting spots for other players.

Isaah Yeo will certainly hold the number 13 jumper for Australia, with Cameron Murray, Reuben Cotter, Patrick Carrigan and Jake Trbojevic all serving as back up in the squad.

Carrigan will likely be used as a starting option in the front row alongside Tino Fa'asauamaleaui, with Australia rounding out a strong middle third.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Lindsay Collins are also in the squad for the Kangaroos, while Collins will miss the first couple of games with suspension.

On the edges, Angus Crichton and Cameron Murray will likely take the starting spots, with Liam Martin and Jeremiah Nanai also included in the side.

Bench

The bench will be a strong one for the Kangaroos regardless of which way they go.

One of Grant or Hunt - depending who misses the starting side - will take the number 14 jersey, with the other three spots to be taken by forwards.

Campbell-Gillard and Cotter, who both missed out on the starting 13, will take two of the spots on the bench on the back of excellent seasons for the Eels and Cowboys respectively.

The other spot will be taken by a player who can line up on the edge - either Liam Martin or Jeremiah Nanai - however, the fact Martin can also move into the middle and add versatility to the side will likely see him selected.

Best 17

1. James Tedesco (c)

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Campbell Graham

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Patrick Carrigan

11. Cameron Murray

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Harry Grant

15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Liam Martin

Key information

Group: B

Coach: Mal Meninga

Captain: James Tedesco

Number of World Cups: 15

Best World Cup performance: Champions (1957, 1968, 1970, 1975, 1977, 1985-88, 1989-92, 1995, 2000, 2013, 2017)

Fixtures

Sunday, October 16, 5:30am: vs Fiji

Saturday, October 22, 5:30am: vs Scotland

Sunday, October 30, 5:30am: vs Italy