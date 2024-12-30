Another year is in the books, with the Penrith Panthers claiming their fourth straight premiership, and all the major competitions around the world being run and won.
Outside of the Panthers' ongoing dominance, it was a year to remember, with an NRLW grand final for the ages, a State of Origin series that saw history broken on the men's side as the Blues won a decider in Brisbane for the first time in 20 years, and a low-scoring Super League grand final in England.
We have compiled all the major and minor results from the year just gone to round out 2024 in one exhaustive list.
From the entire Zero Tackle team, we wish you all the best for a safe and happy New Year, and a fantastic 2025 ahead.
The full list of winners
NRL competitions
NRL premiers: Penrith Panthers
NRL runners-up: Melbourne Storm
NRL minor premiers: Melbourne Storm
NRLW premiers: Sydney Roosters NRLW
NRLW runners-up: Cronulla Sharks NRLW
NRLW minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos NRLW
Dally M Medal: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)
Zero Tackle's NRL MVP champion: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)
NRLW Dally M Medal: Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)
RLPA NRL players champion: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)
RLPA NRLW players champion: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)
Clive Churchill Medal: Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)
Karyn Murphy Medal: Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)
NRL coach of the year: Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)
NRLW coach of the year: Scott Prince (Brisbane Broncos)
Zero Tackle's NRL finals MVP champion: Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)
NRL Dally M team of the year
Fullback - James Tedesco (Roosters)
Winger - Zac Lomax (Dragons)
Winger - Brian To'o (Panthers)
Centre - Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)
Centre - Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)
Five-Eighth - Tom Dearden (Cowboys)
Halfback - Jahrome Hughes (Storm)
Hooker - Harry Grant (Storm)
Prop - Joseph Tapine (Raiders)
Prop - Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)
Second Row - Angus Crichton (Roosters)
Second Row - Eli Katoa (Roosters)
Lock - Isaah Yeo (Panthers)
NRLW Dally M team of the year
Fullback - Abbi Church (Eels)
Winger - Julia Robinson (Broncos)
Winger - Stacey Waaka (Broncos)
Centre - Isabelle Kelly (Roosters)
Centre - Tiana Penitani (Sharks)
Five-Eighth - Zehara Temara (Raiders)
Halfback - Lauren Brown (Titans)
Prop - Millie Elliott (Roosters)
Prop - Shannon Mato (Titans)
Hooker - Keeley Davis (Roosters)
Second row - Olivia Kernick (Roosters)
Second row - Yasmin Clydsdale (Knights)
Lock - Simaima Taufa (Raiders)
English top-tier competitions
English Super League premiers: Wigan Warriors
English Super League runners-up: Hull KR
English Super League minor premiers: Wigan Warriors
English Super League Man of Steel: Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)
English Super League man of the final (Rob Burrow Award): Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
English Super League coach of the year: Willie Peters (Hull KR)
Women's English Super League premiers: York Valkyrie
Women's English Super League runners-up: St Helens
Women's English Super League minor premiers: St Helens
English Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors
English Challenge Cup minor premiers: Warrington Wolves
English Women's Challenge Cup winners: St Helens
English Women's Challenge Cup runners-up: Leeds Rhinos
English Super League dream team
1. Matt Dufty
2. Matty Ashton
3. Nene Macdonald
4. Jake Wardle
5. Liam Marshall
6. Mikey Lewis
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Matty Lees
9. Danny Walker
10. Luke Thompson
11. Rhyse Martin
12. Junior Nsemba
13. Elliot Minchella
Representative rugby league
Men's State of Origin series: New South Wales 2 - Queensland 1
Women's State of Origin series: Queensland 2 - New South Wales 1
Wally Lewis Medal: Angus Crichton (New South Wales)
Nellie Doherty Medal: Shannon Mato (Queensland)
Men's Pacific Cup champions: Australia
Men's Pacific Bowl champions: Papua New Guinea
Men's Pacific promotion-relegation result: New Zealand defeat Papua New Guinea
Women's Pacific Cup champions: Australia
Women's Pacific Bowl champions: Samoa
Women's Pacific promotion-relegation result: Samoa defeat Papua New Guinea
Samoa tour of England: England 2 - Samoa 0
Men's Golden Boot: Isaah Yeo (Australia)
Women's Golden Boot: Tarryn Aiken (Australia)
Wheelchair Golden Boot: Rob Hawkins (England)
Minor competitions (New South Wales)
NSW Cup premiers: Newtown Jets
NSW Cup runners-up: North Sydney Bears
NSW Cup minor premiers: North Sydney Bears
NSW Women's Premiership premiers: Illawarra Steelers
NSW Women's Premiership runners-up: Newcastle Knights
NSW Women's Premiership minor premiers: Wentworthville Magpies
Jersey Flegg Cup premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs
Jersey Flegg Cup runners-up: Cronulla Sharks
Jersey Flegg Cup minor premiers: Canberra Raiders
SG Ball Cup premiers: St George Dragons
SG Ball Cup runners-up: Canterbury Bulldogs
SG Ball Cup minor premiers: Sydney Roosters
Harold Matthews Cup premiers: New Zealand Warriors
Harold Matthews Cup runners-up: Western Suburbs Magpies
Harold Matthews Cup minor premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs
Tarsha Gale Cup premiers: Illawarra Steelers
Tarsha Gale Cup runners-up: Newcastle Knights
Tarsha Gale Cup minor premiers: Illawarra Steelers
Lisa Fiaola Cup premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs
Lisa Fiaola Cup runners-up: Wests Tigers
Lisa Fiaola Cup minor premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs
Andrew Johns Cup premiers: Central Coast Roosters
Andrew Johns Cup runners-up: Macarthur Wests Tigers
Laurie Daley Cup premiers: Monaro Colts
Laurie Daley Cup runners-up: Northern Tigers
Ron Massey Cup premiers: Glebe Dirty Reds
Ron Massey Cup runners-up: Wentworthville Magpies
Ron Massey Cup minor premiers: St Mary's Saints
Sydney Shield premiers: Penrith Brothers
Sydney Shield runners-up: Ryde-Eastwood Hawks
Sydney Shield minor premiers: Wentworthville Magpies
Minor competitions (Queensland)
QLD Cup premiers: Norths Devils
QLD Cup runners-up: Redcliffe Dolphins
QLD Cup minor premiers: Northern Pride
BMD Premiership premiers: Mackay Cutters
BMD Premiership runners-up: Norths Devils
BMD Premiership minor premiers: Mackay Cutters
Mal Meninga Cup premiers: Tweed Heads Seagulls
Mal Meninga Cup runners-up: Burleigh Bears
Mal Meninga Cup minor premiers: Tweed Heads Seagulls
Cyril Connell Cup premiers: Redcliffe Dolphins
Cyril Connell Cup runners-up: Townsville Blackhawks
Cyril Connell Cup minor premiers: Western Clydesdales
Harvey Norman under-19s premiers: Mackay Cutters
Harvey Norman under-19s runners-up: Brisbane Tigers
Harvey Norman under-19s minor premiers: Western Clydesdales