Another year is in the books, with the Penrith Panthers claiming their fourth straight premiership, and all the major competitions around the world being run and won.

Outside of the Panthers' ongoing dominance, it was a year to remember, with an NRLW grand final for the ages, a State of Origin series that saw history broken on the men's side as the Blues won a decider in Brisbane for the first time in 20 years, and a low-scoring Super League grand final in England.

We have compiled all the major and minor results from the year just gone to round out 2024 in one exhaustive list.

From the entire Zero Tackle team, we wish you all the best for a safe and happy New Year, and a fantastic 2025 ahead.

The full list of winners

NRL competitions

NRL premiers: Penrith Panthers

NRL runners-up: Melbourne Storm

NRL minor premiers: Melbourne Storm

NRLW premiers: Sydney Roosters NRLW

NRLW runners-up: Cronulla Sharks NRLW

NRLW minor premiers: Brisbane Broncos NRLW

Dally M Medal: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Zero Tackle's NRL MVP champion: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

NRLW Dally M Medal: Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

RLPA NRL players champion: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

RLPA NRLW players champion: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Clive Churchill Medal: Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Karyn Murphy Medal: Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

NRL coach of the year: Craig Bellamy (Melbourne Storm)

NRLW coach of the year: Scott Prince (Brisbane Broncos)

Zero Tackle's NRL finals MVP champion: Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

NRL Dally M team of the year

Fullback - James Tedesco (Roosters)

Winger - Zac Lomax (Dragons)

Winger - Brian To'o (Panthers)

Centre - Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

Centre - Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Five-Eighth - Tom Dearden (Cowboys)

Halfback - Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Hooker - Harry Grant (Storm)

Prop - Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

Prop - Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

Second Row - Angus Crichton (Roosters)

Second Row - Eli Katoa (Roosters)

Lock - Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

NRLW Dally M team of the year

Fullback - Abbi Church (Eels)

Winger - Julia Robinson (Broncos)

Winger - Stacey Waaka (Broncos)

Centre - Isabelle Kelly (Roosters)

Centre - Tiana Penitani (Sharks)

Five-Eighth - Zehara Temara (Raiders)

Halfback - Lauren Brown (Titans)

Prop - Millie Elliott (Roosters)

Prop - Shannon Mato (Titans)

Hooker - Keeley Davis (Roosters)

Second row - Olivia Kernick (Roosters)

Second row - Yasmin Clydsdale (Knights)

Lock - Simaima Taufa (Raiders)

English top-tier competitions

English Super League premiers: Wigan Warriors

English Super League runners-up: Hull KR

English Super League minor premiers: Wigan Warriors

English Super League Man of Steel: Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

English Super League man of the final (Rob Burrow Award): Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

English Super League coach of the year: Willie Peters (Hull KR)

Women's English Super League premiers: York Valkyrie

Women's English Super League runners-up: St Helens

Women's English Super League minor premiers: St Helens

English Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors

English Challenge Cup minor premiers: Warrington Wolves

English Women's Challenge Cup winners: St Helens

English Women's Challenge Cup runners-up: Leeds Rhinos

English Super League dream team

1. Matt Dufty

2. Matty Ashton

3. Nene Macdonald

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Mikey Lewis

7. Marc Sneyd

8. Matty Lees

9. Danny Walker

10. Luke Thompson

11. Rhyse Martin

12. Junior Nsemba

13. Elliot Minchella

Representative rugby league

Men's State of Origin series: New South Wales 2 - Queensland 1

Women's State of Origin series: Queensland 2 - New South Wales 1

Wally Lewis Medal: Angus Crichton (New South Wales)

Nellie Doherty Medal: Shannon Mato (Queensland)

Men's Pacific Cup champions: Australia

Men's Pacific Bowl champions: Papua New Guinea

Men's Pacific promotion-relegation result: New Zealand defeat Papua New Guinea

Women's Pacific Cup champions: Australia

Women's Pacific Bowl champions: Samoa

Women's Pacific promotion-relegation result: Samoa defeat Papua New Guinea

Samoa tour of England: England 2 - Samoa 0

Men's Golden Boot: Isaah Yeo (Australia)

Women's Golden Boot: Tarryn Aiken (Australia)

Wheelchair Golden Boot: Rob Hawkins (England)

Minor competitions (New South Wales)

NSW Cup premiers: Newtown Jets

NSW Cup runners-up: North Sydney Bears

NSW Cup minor premiers: North Sydney Bears

NSW Women's Premiership premiers: Illawarra Steelers

NSW Women's Premiership runners-up: Newcastle Knights

NSW Women's Premiership minor premiers: Wentworthville Magpies

Jersey Flegg Cup premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs

Jersey Flegg Cup runners-up: Cronulla Sharks

Jersey Flegg Cup minor premiers: Canberra Raiders

SG Ball Cup premiers: St George Dragons

SG Ball Cup runners-up: Canterbury Bulldogs

SG Ball Cup minor premiers: Sydney Roosters

Harold Matthews Cup premiers: New Zealand Warriors

Harold Matthews Cup runners-up: Western Suburbs Magpies

Harold Matthews Cup minor premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs

Tarsha Gale Cup premiers: Illawarra Steelers

Tarsha Gale Cup runners-up: Newcastle Knights

Tarsha Gale Cup minor premiers: Illawarra Steelers

Lisa Fiaola Cup premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs

Lisa Fiaola Cup runners-up: Wests Tigers

Lisa Fiaola Cup minor premiers: Canterbury Bulldogs

Andrew Johns Cup premiers: Central Coast Roosters

Andrew Johns Cup runners-up: Macarthur Wests Tigers

Laurie Daley Cup premiers: Monaro Colts

Laurie Daley Cup runners-up: Northern Tigers

Ron Massey Cup premiers: Glebe Dirty Reds

Ron Massey Cup runners-up: Wentworthville Magpies

Ron Massey Cup minor premiers: St Mary's Saints

Sydney Shield premiers: Penrith Brothers

Sydney Shield runners-up: Ryde-Eastwood Hawks

Sydney Shield minor premiers: Wentworthville Magpies

Minor competitions (Queensland)

QLD Cup premiers: Norths Devils

QLD Cup runners-up: Redcliffe Dolphins

QLD Cup minor premiers: Northern Pride

BMD Premiership premiers: Mackay Cutters

BMD Premiership runners-up: Norths Devils

BMD Premiership minor premiers: Mackay Cutters

Mal Meninga Cup premiers: Tweed Heads Seagulls

Mal Meninga Cup runners-up: Burleigh Bears

Mal Meninga Cup minor premiers: Tweed Heads Seagulls

Cyril Connell Cup premiers: Redcliffe Dolphins

Cyril Connell Cup runners-up: Townsville Blackhawks

Cyril Connell Cup minor premiers: Western Clydesdales

Harvey Norman under-19s premiers: Mackay Cutters

Harvey Norman under-19s runners-up: Brisbane Tigers

Harvey Norman under-19s minor premiers: Western Clydesdales