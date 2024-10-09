Joseph Suaalii's timeline for a potential NRL return remains uncertain, as recent reports reveal more money tied to his Rugby Australia contract.

Suaalii is set to switch codes following the end of 2024 on a three-year deal worth over $5 million, however new details have emerged.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, Suaalii's contract includes a two-year player option, adding an extra $4 million. This brings his total earnings to at least $9 million over five years, significantly more than if he planned to stay in the NRL.

Suaalii's agent, Isaac Moses, negotiated the deal, providing flexibility if Suaalii chooses to extend his rugby union contract.

Rugby Australia's CEO, Phil Waugh, is eager to see what the 21-year-old can bring to the game upon his return to the 15-a-side format.

“There has already been plenty of discussion and commentary ahead of his move because Joseph is a special talent who naturally generates public interest,” Waugh said to Fox Sports.

Suaalii officially wrapped up his Roosters career following their preliminary final loss to the Melbourne Storm on September 27.

This exit has paved the way for his next chapter with Rugby Australia, as he is set to join the Wallabies camp ahead of their spring tour of the UK and Ireland next month.

If Suaalii decides to extend his Rugby Australia contract for an additional two years, he could potentially represent Australia in the rugby sevens at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.