Rugby Australia has reportedly confirmed early releases for former Wallabies Mark Nawaqanitawase and Carter Gordon.

The duo are both set to switch to the 13-man code next year, with Nawaqanitawase joining the Sydney Roosters, and Gordon the Gold Coast Titans.

The pair were not due to link up with their new clubs until the start of the 2025 NRL pre-season in November, but on the final day of NRL clubs being able to add to their rosters for this season, Rugby Australia granted permission for early exits according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

Gordon, who has signed a two-year deal with the Titans, will link up with the club immediately. Expected to play in the halves at NRL level, it's likely he will commence at reserve grade level and could well push for a top grade spot by the end of the season, particularly if the Titans find themselves mathematically out of the running for the finals - a fate they seem almost certain to be in at some point.

Nawaqanitawase, on the other hand, will reportedly only have his release go through in late July after the Paris Olympic Games, with the outside back set to play for the Australian Rugby Sevens side in their pursuit of a gold medal at the world's biggest sporting event.

After that, he will return to Australia and link up with the Roosters where coach Trent Robinson has indicated reserve grade could be on the menu before the end of the year.

Both clubs were keen to bring the players in early in a bid to fast-track their code switch and development in the 13-man game.

Gordon, a 23-year-old from Nambour, has played eight Tests for the Wallabies, while Nawaqanitawase, also 23 from Sydney, has played 11 Tests for the Wallabies, and also represented the Sevens team once previously.

A winger and fullback, he will be aiming to follow the rise of former New Zealand Rugby Sevens player Will Warbrick at the Melbourne Storm, while Gordon is out to follow several players who have slotted into the spine of a 13-man team having also spent time in rugby union.