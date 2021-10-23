We've seen some unbelievable Grand Finals in our time. Whether it was Greg Inglis' iconic try and Goanna celebration sealing South Sydney's win against Canterbury in 2014 or Benji Marshall's famous flick pass in 2005, history has shown that there have been some unforgettable moments.

Mitch Keating

Favourite NRL Grand Final: 2015 Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Favourite Moment: JT's conversion attempt hitting the post and following up with the winning field goal. Goosebumps.

 

Ed Carmine

Favourite Grand Final: 2014 South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Favourite Moment: GI's late try and signature 'Goanna' celebration

 

Scott Pryde

Favourite Grand Final: 2010 St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters
Favourite Moment: Dean Young scoring a try with 18 minutes to go to seal the deal and then being in tears with his dad post-game.

 

Dan Nichols

Favourite Moment: Full-time 2016. Gallen and ET crying as 80,000 go ballistic

 

Xavier Pegum

Favourite Grand Final: 2015 Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Favourite Moment: More of a post-game moment for me, however it was the celebrations in Bondi after the 2013 NRL Grand Final. Nothing beats iconic NRL loudmouth Jimmy Maloney announcing that Sonny Bill Williams was going to stay on for three more years.
 