We've seen some unbelievable Grand Finals in our time. Whether it was Greg Inglis' iconic try and Goanna celebration sealing South Sydney's win against Canterbury in 2014 or Benji Marshall's famous flick pass in 2005, history has shown that there have been some unforgettable moments.

Mitch Keating

Favourite NRL Grand Final: 2015 Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Favourite Moment: JT's conversion attempt hitting the post and following up with the winning field goal. Goosebumps.

Ed Carmine

Favourite Grand Final: 2014 South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Favourite Moment: GI's late try and signature 'Goanna' celebration

Snapping a 43-year drought following a pair of seasons spent on the sidelines was always going to taste pretty damn sweet.

Scott Pryde

Dan Nichols

Favourite Moment: Full-time 2016. Gallen and ET crying as 80,000 go ballistic

Xavier Pegum