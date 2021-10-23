We've seen some unbelievable Grand Finals in our time. Whether it was Greg Inglis' iconic try and Goanna celebration sealing South Sydney's win against Canterbury in 2014 or Benji Marshall's famous flick pass in 2005, history has shown that there have been some unforgettable moments.
Mitch Keating
Favourite NRL Grand Final: 2015 Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Favourite Moment: JT's conversion attempt hitting the post and following up with the winning field goal. Goosebumps.
Ed Carmine
Favourite Grand Final: 2014 South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Favourite Moment: GI's late try and signature 'Goanna' celebration
Scott Pryde
Favourite Moment: Dean Young scoring a try with 18 minutes to go to seal the deal and then being in tears with his dad post-game.
Dan Nichols
Xavier Pegum