2023-04-20T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2023-04-20T09:50:00Z
PEN
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Izaac Thompson
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Jai Arrow
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Michael Chee-Kam
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jed Cartwright
|15
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Davvy Moale
|RESERVES
|18
|Taane Milne
|19
|Blake Taaffe
|20
|Josiah Karapani
|21
|Ben Lovett
|22
|Tallis Duncan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Zac Hosking
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Lindsay Smith
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Luke Garner
|18
|Eddie Blacker
|19
|Liam Henry
|20
|Jack Cogger
|21
|Tyrone Peachey
|22
2023-04-21T09:30:00Z
TIO Stadium
PAR
2023-04-21T09:30:00Z
BRI
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Haze Dunster
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Bryce Cartwright
|13
|Ryan Matterson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|J'maine Hopgood
|15
|Brendan Hands
|16
|Wiremu Greig
|17
|Matt Doorey
|RESERVES
|18
|Jakob Arthur
|19
|Jack Murchie
|20
|Makahesi Makatoa
|21
|Bailey Simonsson
|22
|Daejarn Asi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Corey Jensen
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Jesse Arthars
|18
|Keenan Palasia
|19
|Jock Madden
|20
|Brendan Piakura
|21
|Deine Mariner
|22
2023-04-22T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2023-04-22T07:30:00Z
CRO
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Declan Casey
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Braidon Burns
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Matt Burton
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|T. Pangai Junior
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|Jayden Okunbor
|16
|Andrew Davey
|17
|Ryan Sutton
|RESERVES
|19
|Karl Oloapu
|20
|Jackson Topine
|21
|Samuel Hughes
|22
|Jeral Skelton
|23
|Reece Hoffman
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Oregon Kaufusi
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Teig Wilton
|12
|Cameron McInnes
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Wade Graham
|14
|Jack Williams
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Thomas Hazelton
|17
|RESERVES
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Connor Tracey
|19
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|20
|Mawene Hiroti
|21
|Jayden Berrell
|22
2023-04-22T09:35:00Z
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2023-04-22T09:35:00Z
NEW
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Coen Hess
|11
|Jack Gosiewski
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Chester
|15
|Jake Granville
|16
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|17
|Mitchell Dunn
|RESERVES
|18
|Riley Price
|19
|Ben Hampton
|20
|Brendan Elliot
|21
|Taniela Sadrugu
|22
|K. Finefeuiaki
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Kurt Mann
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Gamble
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Mat Croker
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|RESERVES
|Simi Sasagi
|18
|Hymel Hunt
|19
|Jack Johns
|20
|Dylan Lucas
|21
|Adam Clune
|22
2023-04-23T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2023-04-23T04:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Brenko Lee
|5
|Robert Jennings
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Herman Ese'ese
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Tom Gilbert
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jarrod Wallace
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Kurt Donoghoe
|RESERVES
|18
|JJ Collins
|19
|Poasa Faamausili
|20
|Edrick Lee
|21
|Mason Teague
|22
|Valynce Te Whare
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Chris Randall
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kruise Leeming
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|RESERVES
|Joseph Vuna
|18
|Keano Kini
|19
|Thomas Weaver
|20
|AJ Brimson
|21
|Sam McIntyre
|22
2023-04-23T06:05:00Z
Campbelltown Sports Stadium
WST
2023-04-23T06:05:00Z
MAN
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Asu Kepaoa
|5
|Junior Tupou
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|John Bateman
|13
|Fonua Pole
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Daine Laurie
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|Tommy Talau
|RESERVES
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Shawn Blore
|20
|Justin Matamua
|21
|David Nofoaluma
|22
|Jake Simpkin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Jake Trbojevic
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ethan Bullemor
|12
|Josh Aloiai
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuela Fainu
|14
|Sean Keppie
|15
|Aaron Woods
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Cooper Johns
|18
|Kaeo Weekes
|19
|Ben Condon
|20
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|21
|C. Tuipulotu
|22
2023-04-25T06:05:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-04-25T06:05:00Z
STI
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Paul Momirovski
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Joseph Manu
|7
|Luke Keary
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Angus Crichton
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Drew Hutchison
|15
|Terrell May
|16
|Sitili Tupouniua
|17
|Matthew Lodge
|RESERVES
|18
|Corey Allan
|19
|Nathan Brown
|20
|Naufahu Whyte
|21
|Jake Turpin
|22
|Sam Walker
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Tautau Moga
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Zane Musgrove
|8
|Moses Mbye
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|11
|Jack Bird
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Michael Molo
|15
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|RESERVES
|Jaiyden Hunt
|18
|Max Feagai
|19
|Jayden Sullivan
|20
|Billy Burns
|21
|Viliami Fifita
|22
2023-04-25T09:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2023-04-25T09:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Trent Loiero
|12
|Eliesa Katoa
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bronson Garlick
|15
|Alec MacDonald
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|Tariq Sims
|RESERVES
|18
|Grant Anderson
|19
|Aaron Pene
|20
|Tyran Wishart
|21
|Jonah Pezet
|22
|Jack Howarth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Marcelo Montoya
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Dylan Walker
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Freddy Lussick
|9
|Jazz Tevaga
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bayley Sironen
|14
|Josh Curran
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Viliami Vailea
|18
|Taine Tuaupiki
|20
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Demitric Sifakula
|22
|Zyon Maiu'u
|23