 2023-04-20T09:50:00Z 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-04-20T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLSouthsPanthers
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
15 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
16 Hame SeleHame Sele
17 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
 RESERVES
18 Taane MilneTaane Milne
19 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
20 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
21 Ben LovettBen Lovett
22 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 18
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker 19
Liam HenryLiam Henry 20
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 21
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 22

 2023-04-21T09:30:00Z 
TIO Stadium
PAR   
 2023-04-21T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLEelsBroncos
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
13 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
 INTERCHANGE
14 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
15 Brendan HandsBrendan Hands
16 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
 RESERVES
18 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
19 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
20 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
21 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
22 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 15
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
 RESERVES
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 18
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 19
Jock MaddenJock Madden 20
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 21
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 22

 2023-04-22T07:30:00Z 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2023-04-22T07:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLBulldogsSharks
1 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2 Declan CaseyDeclan Casey
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
6 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
7 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
15 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16 Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
17 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 RESERVES
19 Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
20 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
21 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
22 Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
23 Reece HoffmanReece Hoffman
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 13
 INTERCHANGE
Wade GrahamWade Graham 14
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton 17
 RESERVES
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 19
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 20
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 21
Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell 22

 2023-04-22T09:35:00Z 
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-04-22T09:35:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLCowboysKnights
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Coen HessCoen Hess
11 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom ChesterTom Chester
15 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
16 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
 RESERVES
18 Riley PriceRiley Price
19 Ben HamptonBen Hampton
20 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
21 Taniela SadruguTaniela Sadrugu
22 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Kurt MannKurt Mann 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Mat CrokerMat Croker 16
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 17
 RESERVES
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 18
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 19
Jack JohnsJack Johns 20
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 21
Adam CluneAdam Clune 22

 2023-04-23T04:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2023-04-23T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLDolphinsTitans
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
 RESERVES
18 JJ CollinsJJ Collins
19 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
20 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
21 Mason TeagueMason Teague
22 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Chris RandallChris Randall 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming 14
Erin ClarkErin Clark 15
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 16
Klese HaasKlese Haas 17
 RESERVES
Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna 18
Keano KiniKeano Kini 19
Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver 20
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 21
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 22

 2023-04-23T06:05:00Z 
Campbelltown Sports Stadium
WST   
 2023-04-23T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTigersManly
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
5 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 John BatemanJohn Bateman
13 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
15 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16 Alex TwalAlex Twal
17 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
 RESERVES
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
20 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
21 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
22 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 12
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 14
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 15
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 18
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 19
Ben CondonBen Condon 20
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 21
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 22

 2023-04-25T06:05:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-04-25T06:05:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLRoostersDragons
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
7 Luke KearyLuke Keary
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
15 Terrell MayTerrell May
16 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
17 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
 RESERVES
18 Corey AllanCorey Allan
19 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
20 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
21 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
22 Sam WalkerSam Walker
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 4
Tautau MogaTautau Moga 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 8
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 11
Jack BirdJack Bird 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Michael MoloMichael Molo 15
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 17
 RESERVES
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 18
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 19
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 20
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 21
Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita 22

 2023-04-25T09:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2023-04-25T09:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLStormWarriors
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
16 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
17 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
 RESERVES
18 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
19 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
20 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
21 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
22 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 9
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 14
Josh CurranJosh Curran 15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 16
Tom AleTom Ale 17
 RESERVES
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 20
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 21
Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula 22
Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u 23