The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 6 are in after a busy week in rugby league.

North Queensland’s Jason Taumalolo takes the outright lead after a two-vote performance, while rising Tiger Harry Grant has moved into second place after polling three votes against the Bulldogs.

Below are the full Dally M votes for Round 7 in the NRL.

Round 7 Dally M Votes

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

3 –Â Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

2 – James Tamou (Panthers)

1 – Jarome Luai (Panthers)

Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

3 – Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

2 – Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

1 – Suliasi Vunivalu (Storm)

Sydney Roosters vs St George IllawarraÂ

3 – Siosiua Taukeiaho (Roosters)

2 – Luke Keary (Roosters)

1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

3 – Jake Clifford (Cowboys)

2 – Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

1 – Scott Drinkwater (Cowboys)

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans

3 – Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

2 – Jai Arrow (Titans)

1 – Ash Taylor (Titans)

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders

3 – Clint Gutherson (Eels)

2 – George William (Raiders)

1 – Josh Hodgson (Raiders)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks

3 – Shaun Johnson (Sharks)

2 – Braden Hamlin-Uele (Sharks)

1 – Sione Katoa (Sharks)

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

3 – Harry Grant (Tigers)

2 – Luciano Leilua (Tigers)

1 – Luke Brooks (Tigers)

Dally M Leaderboard