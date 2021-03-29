Penrith Panthers 12 vs Melbourne Storm 10

The Panthers managed to exact some Grand Final revenge over the Melbourne Storm with a two-point victory. Both teams were missing some big names with Nathan Cleary out for Penrith, while Ryan Papenhuyzen was absent for the reigning premiers.

Penrith’s last-minute win was incredible as they only hit the front in the 79th minute, but the game wasn’t done there. The Storm had a chance to win it late when Justin Olam took on the defence in the final play of the game, but a miraculous try-saver from Kikau denied the visitors the result.

Dally M votes: 3 – Cameron Munster, 2- Matt Burton, 1 – Brian To’o

St George Illawarra 38 vs Manly Sea Eagles 12

Manly’s season continues to go from bad to worse as they were obliterated by the Dragons in a listless display. Matt Dufty was superb as the Dragons skipped away with a cruisy win.

They only hiccup was Jack Bird being placed on report for contrary conduct, Corey Norman was huge as he was involved in three of the Dragons’ six tries for the afternoon.

Dally M votes: 3 – Zac Lomax, 2 – Ben Hunt, 1 – Paul Vaugha

South Sydney Rabbitohs 26 vs Sydney Roosters

A dirty day for the Roosters who not only lost to rivals South Sydney but also lost half-back Luke Keary to a season-ending ACL injury.

Latrell Mitchell was the star of the show as he showed his class in a dominant display. 24 unanswered points proved to be too much for the Roosters in a display they would rather forget.

Dally M votes: 3 – Latrell Mitchell, 2 – Cody Walker, 1 – Mark Nicholls

Canberra Raiders 31 vs New Zealand Warriors 34

Arguably the game of the round, this game was a spectacle and had a finish worthy of the game proceeding it. The Raiders looked set to steal the win before a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last ditch effort proved to be too much to get through.

The Raiders were hurt by being down to just 14 for over an hour as they toiled away ultimately in vein.

Dally M votes: 3 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 – Kodi Nikorima, 1 – Josh Hodgson

Brisbane Broncos 24 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 0

The Broncos smashed the Bulldogs in the battle of the cellar dwellers in a performance that will have brought much relief to the club and its fans.

The Bulldogs were poor to say the least and had very few ideas with ball in hand, and ultimately were shut-out by a usually leaky Bronco’s defence.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jamayne Isaako, 2 – Xavier Coates, 1 – Adam Elliott

Parramatta Eels 28 vs Cronulla Sharks 4

The Sharks weren’t great but they may have had excuses for their performance. They were left with no bench after losing four players to injury including three with head injuries.

The Eels may have been too good anyway but their chances were done no harm with the Sharks depletion by injury. Clint Gutherson was superb again in a man of the match display.

Dally M votes: 3 – Clint Gutherson, 2 – Nathan Brown, 1 – Marata Niukore

Newcastle Knights 20 vs Wests Tigers 24

The Tigers spoilt the Mitchell Pearce party to break their duck for the 2021 season, Pearce was celebrating his 300th NRL game and the Knights were favoured to knock off the winless Tigers.

It was a much-needed win for Wests who were starting to lose touch with the top 8 but this win puts them back into the frame.

Dally M votes: 3 – Adam Doueihi, 2- Luke Brooks, 1 – Daniel Saifiti.

North Queensland Cowboys 8 vs Gold Coast Titans 44

David Fifita showed his worth with a dominant display as the two Queensland clubs did battle, the Titans were ruthless as they dismantled the Cowboys.

It was another blow for North Queensland in a season that seems to quickly be going no where, they looked a fair way off the pace on Sunday it must be said.

Dally M votes: 3 – David Fifita, 2- Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 1 – AJ Brimson.

