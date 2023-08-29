 2023-08-31T09:50:00Z 
$1.65  ▶︎
 
$2.25  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-08-31T09:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLBroncosStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
4 Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter
5 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
6 Josh RogersJosh Rogers
7 Jock MaddenJock Madden
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
10 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake MozerBlake Mozer
15 Cory PaixCory Paix
16 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
17 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18 Benjamin Te KuraBenjamin Te Kura
19 Israel LeotaIsrael Leota
20 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
21 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
22 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Justin OlamJustin Olam 3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 4
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 5
Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima 6
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 7
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 8
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 9
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 10
Chris LewisChris Lewis 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 16
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 17
 RESERVES
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 18
Joe ChanJoe Chan 19
K. Russell-SmithKeagan Russell-Smith 20
Cole GeyerCole Geyer 21
Tristan PowellTristan Powell 22

 2023-09-01T08:00:00Z 
$1.24  ▶︎
 
$4.00  ▶︎
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2023-09-01T08:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLManlyTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5 R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega
6 Jake ArthurJake Arthur
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong
15 Dean MattersonDean Matterson
16 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
17 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 RESERVES
18 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
19 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
20 Ben CondonBen Condon
21 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
22 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Triston ReillyTriston Reilly 3
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 4
Junior TupouJunior Tupou 5
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 6
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 7
Alex TwalAlex Twal 8
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 9
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 12
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua 13
 INTERCHANGE
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 14
Kit LauliliiKit Laulilii 15
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
 RESERVES
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 18
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 19
Will SmithWill Smith 20
Aitasi JamesAitasi James 21
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 22

 2023-09-01T10:00:00Z 
$1.75  ▶︎
 
$2.05  ▶︎
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-09-01T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSouthsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
15 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
16 Hame SeleHame Sele
17 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
 RESERVES
18 Taane MilneTaane Milne
19 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Billy SmithBilly Smith 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Siua WongSiua Wong 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Terrell MayTerrell May 16
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 17
 RESERVES
Corey AllanCorey Allan 18
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 19
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 20
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 21
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 22

 2023-09-02T05:00:00Z 
$1.55  ▶︎
 
$2.40  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2023-09-02T05:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLDolphinsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
4 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
5 Jack BostockJack Bostock
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
10 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
15 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
16 Max PlathMax Plath
17 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
 RESERVES
18 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
19 Mason TeagueMason Teague
20 Brayden McGradyBrayden McGrady
21 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
22 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 6
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 7
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 8
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Josh CurranJosh Curran 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 14
Jackson FordJackson Ford 15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 16
Tom AleTom Ale 17
 RESERVES
Kalani GoingKalani Going 18
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 20
Ben FarrBen Farr 21
Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u 22
Paul RoachePaul Roache 23

 2023-09-02T07:30:00Z 
$1.28  ▶︎
 
$3.60  ▶︎
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-09-02T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLPanthersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
 RESERVES
18 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
19 Izack TagoIzack Tago
20 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
21 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
22 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Coen HessCoen Hess 15
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 16
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 17
 RESERVES
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 18
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 19
James TamouJames Tamou 20
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 21
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 22

 2023-09-02T09:35:00Z 
$1.95  ▶︎
 
$1.85  ▶︎
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI   
 2023-09-02T09:35:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLDragonsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
9 Connor MuhleisenConnor Muhleisen
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Dan RussellDan Russell
13 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Michael MoloMichael Molo
16 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
17 Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman
 RESERVES
18 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
19 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
20 Alexander LobbAlexander Lobb
21 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
22 Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 6
Adam CluneAdam Clune 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown 9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Riley JonesRiley Jones 14
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Mat CrokerMat Croker 17
 RESERVES
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 19
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 20
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 21
David ArmstrongDavid Armstrong 22

 2023-09-03T04:00:00Z 
$1.28  ▶︎
 
$3.60  ▶︎
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2023-09-03T04:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTitansBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
5 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Chris RandallChris Randall
10 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Klese HaasKlese Haas
13 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 Keano KiniKeano Kini
15 Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
16 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
17 Jacob AlickJacob Alick
 RESERVES
18 I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui
19 Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
20 Tony FrancisTony Francis
21 Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu
22 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 1
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Liam KnightLiam Knight 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 12
Max KingMax King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 14
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 15
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 16
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor 17
 RESERVES
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 19
Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo 20
Jayden TannerJayden Tanner 21
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 22
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 23

 2023-09-03T06:05:00Z 
$1.34  ▶︎
 
$3.20  ▶︎
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-09-03T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLSharksRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
15 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
16 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
17 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
 RESERVES
18 Kayal IroKayal Iro
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
21 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
22 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 2
Jack WightonJack Wighton 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Nick CotricNick Cotric 5
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Emre GulerEmre Guler 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 15
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 16
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 17
 RESERVES
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 18
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 19
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 20
Danny LeviDanny Levi 21
James SchillerJames Schiller 22