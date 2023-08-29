2023-08-31T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-08-31T09:50:00Z
MEL
|1
|Tristan Sailor
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Delouise Hoeter
|5
|Jordan Pereira
|6
|Josh Rogers
|7
|Jock Madden
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Tyson Smoothy
|10
|Corey Jensen
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Keenan Palasia
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Mozer
|15
|Cory Paix
|16
|Xavier Willison
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Benjamin Te Kura
|19
|Israel Leota
|20
|Kurt Capewell
|21
|Kobe Hetherington
|22
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Justin Olam
|3
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Reimis Smith
|5
|Jayden Nikorima
|6
|Tyran Wishart
|7
|Tariq Sims
|8
|Bronson Garlick
|9
|Tepai Moeroa
|10
|Chris Lewis
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Aaron Pene
|16
|Jack Howarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Joe Chan
|19
|K. Russell-Smith
|20
|Cole Geyer
|21
|Tristan Powell
|22
2023-09-01T08:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2023-09-01T08:00:00Z
WST
|1
|Tolutau Koula
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|6
|Jake Arthur
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Toafofoa Sipley
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Sean Keppie
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|15
|Dean Matterson
|16
|Aaron Woods
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|RESERVES
|18
|Kelma Tuilagi
|19
|Josh Schuster
|20
|Ben Condon
|21
|Samuela Fainu
|22
|C. Tuipulotu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Triston Reilly
|3
|Josh Feledy
|4
|Junior Tupou
|5
|Daine Laurie
|6
|Apisai Koroisau
|7
|Alex Twal
|8
|Jake Simpkin
|9
|David Klemmer
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Shawn Blore
|12
|Justin Matamua
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Asu Kepaoa
|14
|Kit Laulilii
|15
|Fonua Pole
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Tallyn Da Silva
|18
|Brandon Wakeham
|19
|Will Smith
|20
|Aitasi James
|21
|Tommy Talau
|22
2023-09-01T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2023-09-01T10:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|Blake Taaffe
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Izaac Thompson
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Shaquai Mitchell
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Michael Chee-Kam
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jai Arrow
|15
|Tallis Duncan
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Davvy Moale
|RESERVES
|18
|Taane Milne
|19
|Jed Cartwright
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Billy Smith
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Fletcher Baker
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Siua Wong
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Terrell May
|16
|Angus Crichton
|17
|RESERVES
|Corey Allan
|18
|Naufahu Whyte
|19
|Drew Hutchison
|20
|Junior Pauga
|21
|Dylan Napa
|22
2023-09-02T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2023-09-02T05:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Tesi Niu
|4
|Euan Aitken
|5
|Jack Bostock
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Sean O'Sullivan
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Harrison Graham
|10
|Mark Nicholls
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Kenneath Bromwich
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jarrod Wallace
|15
|Isaiya Katoa
|16
|Max Plath
|17
|Herman Ese'ese
|RESERVES
|18
|Valynce Te Whare
|19
|Mason Teague
|20
|Brayden McGrady
|21
|Trai Fuller
|22
|Kurt Donoghoe
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|Edward Kosi
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Bunty Afoa
|8
|Freddy Lussick
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Josh Curran
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Dylan Walker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brayden Wiliame
|14
|Jackson Ford
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Tom Ale
|17
|RESERVES
|Kalani Going
|18
|Jacob Laban
|20
|Ben Farr
|21
|Zyon Maiu'u
|22
|Paul Roache
|23
2023-09-02T07:30:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-09-02T07:30:00Z
NQL
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jack Cogger
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Luke Sommerton
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Zac Hosking
|RESERVES
|18
|Jaeman Salmon
|19
|Izack Tago
|20
|Thomas Jenkins
|21
|Luke Garner
|22
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Coen Hess
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|K. Finefeuiaki
|17
|RESERVES
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|18
|Robert Derby
|19
|James Tamou
|20
|Brendan Elliot
|21
|Jack Gosiewski
|22
2023-09-02T09:35:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI
2023-09-02T09:35:00Z
NEW
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Francis Molo
|9
|Connor Muhleisen
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Dan Russell
|13
|Jack de Belin
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Michael Molo
|16
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|17
|Ryan Couchman
|RESERVES
|18
|Toby Couchman
|19
|Jayden Sullivan
|20
|Alexander Lobb
|21
|Jaiyden Hunt
|22
|Viliami Fifita
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Tyson Gamble
|6
|Adam Clune
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Fa'amanu Brown
|9
|Leo Thompson
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Brodie Jones
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Riley Jones
|14
|Daniel Saifiti
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Mat Croker
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Johns
|18
|Oryn Keeley
|19
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|20
|Jackson Hastings
|21
|David Armstrong
|22
2023-09-03T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2023-09-03T04:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|AJ Brimson
|2
|A. Khan-Pereira
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Aaron Schoupp
|5
|Jojo Fifita
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Thomas Weaver
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Chris Randall
|10
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Klese Haas
|13
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Keano Kini
|15
|Kruise Leeming
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|Jacob Alick
|RESERVES
|18
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|19
|Joseph Vuna
|20
|Tony Francis
|21
|Josiah Pahulu
|22
|Ken Maumalo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Hayze Perham
|1
|Blake Wilson
|2
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Luke Thompson
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Liam Knight
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Max King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kyle Flanagan
|14
|Samuel Hughes
|15
|Kurtis Morrin
|16
|Jayden Okunbor
|17
|RESERVES
|Jeral Skelton
|19
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|20
|Jayden Tanner
|21
|Ryan Sutton
|22
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|23
2023-09-03T06:05:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-09-03T06:05:00Z
CBR
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Williams
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Thomas Hazelton
|17
|Matt Moylan
|RESERVES
|18
|Kayal Iro
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Oregon Kaufusi
|21
|Jesse Colquhoun
|22
|Daniel Atkinson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Jack Wighton
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Matt Frawley
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Emre Guler
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Ata Mariota
|15
|Jarrod Croker
|16
|Hohepa Puru
|17
|RESERVES
|Pasami Saulo
|18
|Albert Hopoate
|19
|Trey Mooney
|20
|Danny Levi
|21
|James Schiller
|22