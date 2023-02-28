2023-03-02T08:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2023-03-02T08:50:00Z
MEL
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Bailey Simonsson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|Matt Doorey
|13
|J'maine Hopgood
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jirah Momoisea
|15
|Jack Murchie
|16
|Wiremu Greig
|17
|Makahesi Makatoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Jakob Arthur
|19
|Ky Rodwell
|20
|Ofahiki Ogden
|21
|Mitch Rein
|22
|Isaac Lumelume
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Alec MacDonald
|15
|Chris Lewis
|16
|Jordan Grant
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Bronson Garlick
|19
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|20
|Joe Chan
|21
|Jonah Pezet
|22
2023-03-03T07:00:00Z
Sky Stadium
NZW
2023-03-03T07:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Te Maire Martin
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Jackson Ford
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dylan Walker
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|Tom Ale
|RESERVES
|18
|Viliami Vailea
|20
|Freddy Lussick
|21
|Ronald Volkman
|22
|Taine Tuaupiki
|23
|Edward Kosi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Hymel Hunt
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Dominic Young
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Jayden Brailey
|9
|Jacob Saifiti
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Kurt Mann
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Phoenix Crossland
|14
|Adam Elliott
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Leo Thompson
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Johns
|18
|Tyson Gamble
|19
|Brodie Jones
|20
|Dylan Lucas
|21
|Bailey Hodgson
|22
2023-03-03T09:05:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-03-03T09:05:00Z
BRI
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Zac Hosking
|19
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|20
|Tyrone Peachey
|21
|Jack Cogger
|22
|Lindsay Smith
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Selwyn Cobbo
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Corey Jensen
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Keenan Palasia
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Brendan Piakura
|19
|Xavier Willison
|20
|Jock Madden
|21
|Delouise Hoeter
|22
2023-03-04T04:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2023-03-04T04:00:00Z
CAN
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|C. Tuipulotu
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Cooper Johns
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Jake Trbojevic
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Sean Keppie
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kaeo Weekes
|15
|Ben Trbojevic
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Josh Aloiai
|RESERVES
|18
|Toafofoa Sipley
|19
|Ben Condon
|20
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|21
|Morgan Harper
|22
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Hayze Perham
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Max King
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Ryan Sutton
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|12
|Fa'amanu Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Tanner
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Franklin Pele
|16
|Jacob Preston
|17
|RESERVES
|Braidon Burns
|19
|Josh Reynolds
|20
|Andrew Davey
|21
|Jackson Topine
|22
|Jayden Okunbor
|23
2023-03-04T06:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank Stadium
NQL
2023-03-04T06:30:00Z
CBR
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Reuben Cotter
|11
|Coen Hess
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|17
|James Tamou
|RESERVES
|18
|Brendan Elliot
|19
|Riley Price
|20
|Tom Chester
|21
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|22
|K. Finefeuiaki
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|H. Smith-Shields
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Pasami Saulo
|8
|Danny Levi
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|C. Harawira-Naera
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Ata Mariota
|15
|Corey Horsburgh
|16
|Emre Guler
|17
|RESERVES
|Albert Hopoate
|18
|Matt Frawley
|19
|Zac Woolford
|20
|Trey Mooney
|21
|Peter Hola
|22
2023-03-04T08:35:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-03-04T08:35:00Z
SOU
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Braydon Trindall
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Wade Graham
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Jack Williams
|RESERVES
|18
|Connor Tracey
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Thomas Hazelton
|21
|Jayden Berrell
|22
|Niwhai Puru
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Izaac Thompson
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Thomas Burgess
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Blake Taaffe
|14
|Michael Chee-Kam
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Shaquai Mitchell
|17
|RESERVES
|Jed Cartwright
|18
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|19
|Ben Lovett
|20
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|21
|Josiah Karapani
|22
2023-03-05T05:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2023-03-05T05:05:00Z
SYD
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Brenko Lee
|5
|Tesi Niu
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Sean O'Sullivan
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Jarrod Wallace
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Tom Gilbert
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Herman Ese'ese
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Kurt Donoghoe
|RESERVES
|18
|Connelly Lemuelu
|19
|Poasa Faamausili
|20
|Mason Teague
|21
|Anthony Milford
|22
|Robert Jennings
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Joseph Suaalii
|3
|Corey Allan
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Lindsay Collins
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Egan Butcher
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Drew Hutchison
|14
|Fletcher Baker
|15
|Naufahu Whyte
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|RESERVES
|Jake Turpin
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|Sandon Smith
|20
|Siua Wong
|21
|Junior Pauga
|22
2023-03-05T07:15:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2023-03-05T07:15:00Z
GLD
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Brent Naden
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Charlie Staines
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Shawn Blore
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Simpkin
|15
|Alex Twal
|16
|Fonua Pole
|17
|Asu Kepaoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Starford To'a
|20
|Brandon Wakeham
|21
|Justin Matamua
|22
|Junior Tupou
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Aaron Schoupp
|3
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Campbell
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|RESERVES
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|Keano Kini
|19
|Chris Randall
|20
|Klese Haas
|21
|Treymain Spry
|22
