 2023-03-02T08:50:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2023-03-02T08:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLEelsStorm
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
12 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13 J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood
14 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
15 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
16 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
17 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
18 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
19 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
20 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
21 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
22 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 14
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 15
Chris LewisChris Lewis 16
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 17
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 18
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 19
Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo 20
Joe ChanJoe Chan 21
Jonah PezetJonah Pezet 22

 2023-03-03T07:00:00Z 
Sky Stadium
NZW   
 2023-03-03T07:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLWarriorsKnights
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11 Jackson FordJackson Ford
12 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
14 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
15 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
16 Josh CurranJosh Curran
17 Tom AleTom Ale
18 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
20 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
21 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
22 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
23 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Dominic YoungDominic Young 5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 9
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Kurt MannKurt Mann 13
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 14
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 17
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 19
Brodie JonesBrodie Jones 20
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 21
Bailey HodgsonBailey Hodgson 22

 2023-03-03T09:05:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-03-03T09:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLPanthersBroncos
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
18 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
19 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
20 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
21 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
22 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 15
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 19
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 20
Jock MaddenJock Madden 21
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 22

 2023-03-04T04:00:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2023-03-04T04:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLManlyBulldogs
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
14 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
15 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
18 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
19 Ben CondonBen Condon
20 R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega
21 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
22 G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 3
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Max KingMax King 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 12
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown 13
Jayden TannerJayden Tanner 14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 15
Franklin PeleFranklin Pele 16
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 17
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 19
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds 20
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 21
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 22
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor 23

 2023-03-04T06:30:00Z 
QLD Country Bank Stadium
NQL   
 2023-03-04T06:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLCowboysRaiders
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
11 Coen HessCoen Hess
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17 James TamouJames Tamou
18 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
19 Riley PriceRiley Price
20 Tom ChesterTom Chester
21 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
22 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 8
Danny LeviDanny Levi 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 13
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 16
Emre GulerEmre Guler 17
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 18
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 19
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 20
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 21
Peter HolaPeter Hola 22

 2023-03-04T08:35:00Z 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-03-04T08:35:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLSharksSouths
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
14 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15 Wade GrahamWade Graham
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
18 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
21 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
22 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 14
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 16
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell 17
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright 18
Terrell Kalo KaloTerrell Kalo Kalo 19
Ben LovettBen Lovett 20
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 21
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 22

 2023-03-05T05:05:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2023-03-05T05:05:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLDolphinsRoosters
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
7 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
14 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
18 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
19 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
20 Mason TeagueMason Teague
21 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
22 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 3
Corey AllanCorey Allan 4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 14
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 15
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 16
Terrell MayTerrell May 17
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 18
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 19
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 20
Siua WongSiua Wong 21
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 22

 2023-03-05T07:15:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2023-03-05T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLTigersTitans
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Brent NadenBrent Naden
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
6 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
13 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
14 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15 Alex TwalAlex Twal
16 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
17 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Starford To'aStarford To'a
20 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
21 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
22 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 3
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 14
Erin ClarkErin Clark 15
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 16
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 17
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
Keano KiniKeano Kini 19
Chris RandallChris Randall 20
Klese HaasKlese Haas 21
Treymain SpryTreymain Spry 22

