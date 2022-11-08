The opening fixtures of the 2023 NRL season have been revealed, with the Dolphins kicking off their season against the highly-rated Sydney Roosters, while the St George Illawarra Dragons are set to receive the season's first bye.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there are a number of eye-catching fixtures in the opening round, with the Cameron Ciraldo-coached Canterbury Bulldogs set to face the Sea Eagles and Anthony Seibold, and this season's runners-up, the Parramatta Eels set to open the season proper against the Melbourne Storm.

Defending premiers Penrith will kick off their quest for a third consecutive title at home against Reece Walsh and the Broncos on Friday night, while the Tim Sheens era kicks off for Wests Tigers with a game against the Titans at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday evening, closing out the round in a match that will also see Isaiah Papali'i and Apisai Koroisau make their club debuts.

Brisbane's trip to Penrith means the Dolphins will be the only team playing out of Suncorp Stadium on the opening weekend, facing the Roosters at 4pm Sunday.

2022 Dally M medal winner Nicho Hynes will return to the field against the team that ended Cronulla's finals run in straight sets – the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will kick-off their season against the Warriors – the fourth time these teams have met in the opening round since 2015.

In the opening round's only other fixture, the Canberra Raiders will travel to Townsville to take on the Cowboys in a Saturday afternoon contest.

FULL ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Thursday March 2

Parramatta Eels v Melbourne Storm at Commbank Stadium

Friday March 3

Warriors v Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart Stadium

Penrith Panthers v Brisbane Broncos at Bluebet Stadium

Saturday March 4

Manly Sea Eagles v Canterbury Bulldogs at 4 Pines Park

North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Cronulla Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Pointsbet Stadium

Sunday March 5

Dolphins v Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium

Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval