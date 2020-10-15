Roosters youngster Kyle Flanagan has been told by the club that his contract will not be renewed beyond 2021, reports NRL.com.

Flanagan will now weigh up his options as he exits the Bondi COVID bubble as rival NRL clubs circle, led by the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs publicly stated their interest in the 22-year-old this week.

NRL.com understands the Roosters have told Flanagan that Sam Walker and Lachlan Lam are viewed as the club’s long-term halves options alongside Luke Keary.

The Roosters are yet to make an official comment on the former Shark’s future, who is likely to request permission to begin negotiations with other clubs.

Canterbury, who are believed to be leading the race for the playmaker, already planned to target Flanagan from November 1 when he came off-contract.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is planning to have Flanagan as a goalkicking playmaker to help with his rebuild.

Releasing Flanagan from the Roosters list will free up much-needed salary-cap space along with the retirement of Mitchell Aubusson, along with Ryan Hall returning to England and potentially for Sonny Bill Williams to follow.