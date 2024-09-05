Sydney Roosters winger Lewis Murphy has confirmed his departure from the club at the end of the season and which team he will be playing for in the 2025 season.

Signing with the Sydney Roosters from the Wakefield Trinity, the 22-year-old Murphy was hoping to break into the first-grade team but has instead spent his time in the NSW Cup and Ron Massey Cup for the Glebe Dirty Reds and spent several weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Still young, the winger has yet to reach his potential, but due to the Roosters' depth in the backline, he has continually been overlooked in favour of other choices.

This has seen him confirm his return home to England, where he has signed a two-year contract with St Helens RLFC in the Super League until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“I am so excited to be coming to join St.Helens, but I am excited to showcase all I've learned and how I've developed as a player by being over here [Australia] too. I'm really keen to get playing some good rugby with Saints, can't wait," he told saintsrlfc.com.

“When I first spoke to Wello [Wellens] and Mike [Rush] they were really welcoming and nice, and I can't wait to meet up in person.

“As soon as I spoke to Wello he told me straight that at this club, we compete for silverware every year and we need to be up for every single trophy, and I'm ready for that – it's what I want to do.”

Embed from Getty Images

His departure makes him the sixth player to exit the Bondi-based team at the end of the season.

The others are Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Sitili Tupouniua, Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves - the latter two will also move to the Super League competition.

Noted for his speed and agility, he scored 19 tries in 22 games in his debut season for the Wakefield Trinity but unfortunately sustained an ACL injury the following season.

Playing in the lower leagues for the Roosters, he scored one try, managed 23 tackle busts and five line-breaks and has been averaging 96 running metres in his seven NSW Cup matches.

Murphy's arrival will see him team up with former NRL duo Curtis Sironen and Moses Mbye, while Kyle Feldt (Cowboys) and Tristan Sailor (Broncos) will also move there for next season.

Coached by Paul Wellens, St Helens RLFC sits in fourth position on the ladder at the moment, behind Hull Kingston Rovers, Wigan Warriors and the Warrington Wolves.

“I've loved my time in Australia, and I had to take the shot, I might have never got that opportunity again and I've learned so much," he added.

"I think I'll benefit from coming over and just growing as a person, being away from home, away from family. I think I've grown as an athlete and a rugby player too being in a different environment.

“I'm coming to make my own spot, hopefully, I can earn and keep that wing spot and have some good years there with the team.

“I remember the ball coming to me a lot and getting four tries at the end of it, and the Saints fans were actually really nice that day, clapping for me even though it was against them!

"The atmosphere is always good and now I'm going to be on the right side of it.”