Sydney Roosters star Joseph Suaalii will have to wait to meet his former side South Sydney after being ruled out of Friday night's Allianz Stadium opener with a shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old budding superstar played the majority of his junior rugby league with the Rabbitohs and looked set to remain in Redfern before a series of proposed get-out clauses coupled with a monster offer from the Roosters saw the youngster walk to the Rabbitohs' arch-rivals.

The teenager has been stellar in 2022 and is still in contention for a Kangaroos World Cup spot at the end of the season, however Suaalii will have to wait to face his former club after a minor shoulder injury picked up last week will see him rested for the match.

Neither South Sydney or the Roosters can make the top four or drop lower than 7th on the ladder, allowing the coaches to be extra-cautious heading into the first week of the finals.

The Sydney Morning Herald broke the story about Suaalii's sudden exclusion on Thursday, with the teenager dominating headlines this week ahead of his first match against South Sydney, as well as the monster five-year, $10 million deal floated by Rugby Australia to snare the young gun.

A Parramatta victory over Melbourne on Thursday will all but ensure that the Roosters and Rabbitohs meet again next weekend in an elimination final, the winner of the Friday night's clash to secure hosting rights.

Regardless of whether the match is at Allianz or Accor Stadium, you can guarantee Suaalii will be fired up when he runs out opposed to the cardinal-and-myrtle jerseys.