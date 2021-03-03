Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton has stated his desire to remain in Bondi while looking ahead to a more significant role in Trent Robinson’s side this year given the absence of captain Boyd Cordner.
Crichton was a staple at the edge for the first half of last season before being moved around between the second-row, lock and interchange.
With Cordner set to miss the opening half of the season following ongoing concussion concerns and club great Mitch Aubusson retiring from the game, Crichton is preparing to step up to fill the void while his skipper mans the sidelines.
“I’m a second-rower, which is where I want to be,” Crichton told NRL.com’s Chris Kennedy.
“I’ll do whatever the team needs and last year I had to fill in at lock certain times but second row is my preferred position.
“I played on the left on the weekend but Robbo’s full of surprises, he might change it up before round one so I won’t give you too much info, we’ll see what happens.
“People say if you’re a right-hand carry or right-footed you should be on the right side of the field so I am naturally on the right but obviously with Boydo out this year you have to do whatever the team needs of you.”
Crichton remains unsigned past 2021, with Fox Sports reporting last week that the Roosters are looking to sign the 25-year-old to a cheaper deal for the future.
A product of Rugby Union, Crichton revealed he is hoping to extend his stay in the Tri-colours amid interest from the Dragons.
“We’re still sorting that out; obviously I’m still keen to stay,” he said.
“We’ll get through it. You want to get it done as quickly as you can. Sometimes things like this take time, we’ve both said we’re keen to keep working together, we’ll sort it out.
“I love playing here, I love the area, I love the club, the staff and the players so I’m not looking to leave any time soon at all.”
Crichton has played 41 matches for the Roosters since switching over from the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2019 season, taking his career games tally to 96.