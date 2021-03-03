Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton has stated his desire to remain in Bondi while looking ahead to a more significant role in Trent Robinson’s side this year given the absence of captain Boyd Cordner.

Crichton was a staple at the edge for the first half of last season before being moved around between the second-row, lock and interchange.

With Cordner set to miss the opening half of the season following ongoing concussion concerns and club great Mitch Aubusson retiring from the game, Crichton is preparing to step up to fill the void while his skipper mans the sidelines.

"I was still asleep when Freddy tried to call me" 😂 Cam Murray and Angus Crichton are both ready to get stuck in for Origin I. #NRL #Origin pic.twitter.com/tbygAiu7wA — Sporting News Australia (@sportingnewsau) May 28, 2019

“I’m a second-rower, which is where I want to be,” Crichton told NRL.com’s Chris Kennedy.