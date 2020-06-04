Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is expected to miss tonight’s clash with the Brisbane Broncos, reports The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield.

In what is a major blow for the Tricolours, the fullback reportedly “woke up this morning with a temperature.”

Per the league’s strict NRL bio-security protocols, any player with a temperature above 37.2 is not permitted to enter an NRL venue.

The Roosters will announce their final line-up an hour before kick off, with Josh or Brett Morris shaping as the starting fullback.

Tedesco has played in all three of the Roosters’ games this season, with the club currently sitting 1-2 after defeating rivals South Sydney last week.

Tonight’s clash at Suncorp Stadium begins at 7.50pm (AEST).