The Roosters are set to receive a massive double boost heading into their clash with the Melbourne Storm, with two key members of their engine room on the verge of returning to the playing field.

The Chooks didn't need to be at full strength to dismantle the Wests Tigers 72-6, however facing Melbourne in Melbourne is a whole different kettle of fish. While back-rowers Angus Crichton and Nat Butcher stole the headlines, their middle forwards were sublime in the big win.

Starting forwards Matt Lodge and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves have been immense in recent weeks and their fearless form is a big reason the tri-colours backline is able to operate as freely as they do.

But wait Roosters fans, they're about to get even more help.

Five-eighth Luke Keary is hitting form at the right time of the year, and while you're always going to be confident after a 66-point win, the expected return of Lindsay Collins and Siosiua Taukeiaho will make the Chooks even more fearsome.

“He’s (Taukeiaho) a huge in, the two big boys Jared and Lodge have done a really good job but to get Siua back into that rotation is going to add a fair bit to us I think,” Keary told Fox Sports post-match.

“Hopefully they can get through this week fine and both trot out there against Melbourne.”

While both props took on Penrith in Round 16, the duo have played one NRL game each since the clash, putting pressure on their young forwards for the past seven weeks.

Collins has had his fair sure of concussions this season, while Taukeiaho fractured his cheekbone in their Round 18 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons, the double inclusion set to hand the Roosters a massive opportunity to cement their finals position.

Four-try hero Nat Butcher will play his 100th NRL game in the contest, while a host of Melbourne veterans will play their final regular season home game for Melbourne.