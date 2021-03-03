Uncapped Roosters halfback Sam Walker is set to sign a long-term extension to remain in Bondi, per The Daily Telegraph.
The 18-year-old has been long linked to a return north of the Tweed given his past history with the Broncos junior system and a tight fight for the No.7 jumper at the Chooks.
Walker will be in a tussle with fellow playmaker Lachie Lam and highly-praised teenager Ronald Volkman for the starting halfback role in the coming seasons under Trent Robinson.
Despite being yet to feature at the senior level, Walker is set to become the NRL’s latest seven-figure teenager, turning down interest from several clubs to remain loyal to the Tri-colours.
The deal is set to land at over $300,000 per season across three years, with an official announcement set to come in the next two months.
“I won’t be leaving the Roosters,” he told The Daily Telegraph.
“There’s a bit of talk but I love the club and it’s the best place for me.
“The first step for me is getting back to playing some football after 18 months out (due to the COVID saga), so I want to show the Roosters what I’m capable of and earn the right to get a new contract.
“It’s honestly a no-brainer for me. I love the Roosters. I’m keen to repay their faith. I’m not going anywhere. I plan to stay here long-term.
“I feel I’m ready for the NRL.
“Last year with the extended pre-season we had, it was almost a blessing in disguise because I’ve had to work on my skills and it’s given me time to know the NRL players.
“I honestly believe it has held me in good stead to play regular NRL this year so if ‘Robbo’ chose me, I would take it with both hands.
“The pressure doesn’t bother me. I know there is always hype around young guys and there’s expectations to perform well, but I have my own standards.
“If you do the work off the field it makes it easier to execute it on the field, so I keep my focus on that.”
It is understood that the Titans and Rugby Australia were keen on the highly-touted teenager, who revealed it was an easy decision to remain with the Roosters and continue playing under Trent Robinson.
“I had interest from rugby but when you get on the inside and see how the Roosters operate and the way Robbo coaches and the style he wants, it’s the only club for me,” he said.
“Coming to the club, I have understood the culture of the Roosters more.
“It’s not just the players, it’s all the people at the club and the standards they have.
“After one meeting with Trent Robinson, I knew he was the coach for me. He is so smart. He encourages me and lets me play the sort of football I want to play.”
Walker had an impressive outing against the Raiders last weekend in the club’s final trial match of the pre-season and will be in contention to line up against the Sea Eagles to kick-start the Roosters’ 2021 Premiership campaign.