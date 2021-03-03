Uncapped Roosters halfback Sam Walker is set to sign a long-term extension to remain in Bondi, per The Daily Telegraph.

The 18-year-old has been long linked to a return north of the Tweed given his past history with the Broncos junior system and a tight fight for the No.7 jumper at the Chooks.

Walker will be in a tussle with fellow playmaker Lachie Lam and highly-praised teenager Ronald Volkman for the starting halfback role in the coming seasons under Trent Robinson.

Despite being yet to feature at the senior level, Walker is set to become the NRL’s latest seven-figure teenager, turning down interest from several clubs to remain loyal to the Tri-colours.

The deal is set to land at over $300,000 per season across three years, with an official announcement set to come in the next two months.

“I won’t be leaving the Roosters,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“There’s a bit of talk but I love the club and it’s the best place for me.

“The first step for me is getting back to playing some football after 18 months out (due to the COVID saga), so I want to show the Roosters what I’m capable of and earn the right to get a new contract.