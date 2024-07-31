Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu is set to benefit enormously in the hip pocket from signing a new deal with the club.

The former Penrith Panthers prop who made his New South Wales State of Origin debut this year has been among the best for the tri-colours who are flying high in the NRL's top four as the finals approach.

Despite spending a chunk of the season on the sideline with suspension, Leniu has made his role a big one predominantly from the bench for the Roosters, and it has seen the club reportedly re-sign him on a new three-year deal that will see him through to the end of 2028 per a News Corp report.

It's understood the new deal will see Leniu earn approximately $800,000 per year, putting him in the top group of forwards earning-wise in the game.

It represents a bump of approximately $200,000 per year for the Roosters and Blues' prop.

He was already contracted for next year, but by signing him to a lengthy extension early, the Roosters have ensured he won't be able to hit the open market alongside every other player off-contract at the end of 2025 come November 1.

It comes as the Roosters prepare to begin life after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. The New Zealand Test prop will head to the English Super League at the end of the year, opening up another spot in a pack that will see Leniu and Lindsay Collins become the new leaders moving forward.

They will be ably supported by Terrell May, who is also locked up until the end of 2026. Collins is signed until the end of 2028 following a contract extension earlier this year, while the forward pack at the club also features Egan Butcher (2025), Nat Butcher (2027), Angus Crichton (2026), Victor Radley (2027), Naufahu Whyte (2026) and Siua Wong (2026), while youngster Xavier Va'a moves onto a full-time deal in 2026.