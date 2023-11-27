The Sydney Roosters have officially locked up the long-term future of forward Nat Butcher.

One of a host of Roosters players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, Butcher waited until after November 1 to confirm his future, but has now done so on a three-year extension that locks him into Trent Robinson's squad until at least the end of 2027.

Butcher said the Roosters are his home.

“I've been part of the Roosters since I was 17 and it's my home,” Butcher said.

“We've got a great crew here and I love that everyone in the building is committed to the same goal, so I'm stoked that I'll continue to be part of this Club."

The Roosters' forward is able to play on the edge or in the middle, although has found a home starting in the second-row in recent times. His form in 2023 was so good that some were calling for him to make a State of Origin debut.

The signing comes after the club also recently locked up another part of their back-row puzzle in Siua Wong on a long-term deal, while the club also recently confirmed Sandon Smith and Billy Smith would be hanging around at Bondi.

There is also speculation the Roosters will soon have Brandon Smith's player option agreed to, and new deals for the likes of Joseph Manu, who is under pursuit by a number of clubs, as well as Luke Keary, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May.

Coach Trent Robinson said it had been fantastic to watch Butcher develop at the club.

“Nat was the captain of our Under 20s side and it's been terrific to watch him develop as a leader in our NRL squad over the years,” Robinson said.

“He is a man of high integrity on and off the field, and with Nat you know that he will apply himself to everything he does, so it's great that he will continue to represent the Roosters in the coming years."

Butcher, who has been with the club for the best part of a decade since working his way through the junior pathways, has played 126 NRL games since his debut in 2016, and the new three-year extension could enable him to clock up 200 games as a Rooster if he stays fit.