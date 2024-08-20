The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Brandon Smith will fight to be fit for this weekend's clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

The former Melbourne Storm dummy half suffered what the club have now described as a minor calf strain during last Friday night's heavy win over the Parramatta Eels at a water logged Allianz Stadium.

There was no guarantee he would be named on Tuesday afternoon to clash with the Gold Coast Titans this weekend, but he has now been named in the squad and will be given every chance to play in Round 25.

RELATED: Round 25 NRL teams in full

"Scans have confirmed that Brandon Smith suffered a minor calf strain, and will commence rehabilitation in an effort to be available for Round 25," the Roosters wrote in an injury update.

The long turnaround - from last Friday to this coming Sunday - will undoubtedly help the New Zealand international, with the Roosters looking to lock up a top four spot and potentially push for a top two berth with victory this weekend.

Elsewhere, the Roosters have confirmed Connor Watson will miss this weekend as he goes through the 11-day mandatory stand-down period witha concussion. He was deemed to have showed Category 1 concussion symptoms during the loss to the Eels.

In better news for the tri-colours, Dominic Young, who was their only other injury concern after being removed from the field during the game against Parramatta, has been cleared of any damage to his hamstring and will not miss any time.

The Roosters currently hold a record of 14 and 7, and are just two points behind the second-placed Penrith Panthers with a substantial for and against advantage.

Trent Robinson's side clash with the Titans, the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs on the run to the finish line of the regular season.