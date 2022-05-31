Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will take up residence in the English Super League from the beginning of the 2023 season after signing a new two-year deal with the Catalan Dragons.

The Roosters confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, confirming the hard-hitting prop would no longer be apart of the club.

Taukeiaho has been one of the best middle forwards in the competition at points throughout his time with the tri-colours, although has struggled to match his best form so far in 2022 alongside a middle forward rotation of Lindsay Collins and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, both of whom will continue with the Roosters in 2023.

The Roosters have been looking to clear cap space as the impending arrival of Brandon Smith, as well as the want to re-sign Angus Crichton, stretches the club to breaking point.

The departure of Taukeiaho will likely pave the way for young forwards Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher and Terrell May to fight for more minutes in 2023.

“The Sydney Roosters has been my home for almost ten years, I love the Club and the people in it. There have been some special times and I’m looking forward to creating many more memories during the rest of this season,” Taukeiaho said in a statement.

“Joining Catalans Dragons is an exciting opportunity for me and my family, but that’s ahead in 2023.

“I’m pleased to have my future sorted but my only focus for the remainder of 2022 is doing my best for the Sydney Roosters and paying the jersey the respect it deserves each week I wear it,” he added.

Taukeiaho, who debuted in the NRL for the New Zealand Warriors in the final round of the 2013 season, has gone on to play 161 games, with all but his debut coming for the Roosters.

He has also played 11 Tests for Tonga and one for New Zealand, and will link up with the former NRL players like Mitchell Pearce, Dean Whare, Dylan Napa and Sam Kasiano when he arrives in the south of France.