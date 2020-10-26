Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has signed a three-year deal with Canterbury after being out-of-favour at Bondi, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

At the conclusion of the Roosters’ finals exit, Flanagan was told he would not be part of Trent Robinson’s plans for 2021, with the Bulldogs edging out a number of suitors for the 22-year-old.

Flanagan was seen to be the successor to premiership star Cooper Cronk before losing order to young guns Lachie Lam and Sam Walker.

It is understood that the Chooks will take on some of Flanagan’s salary for the next 12 months, with any spare change going towards new deals for Jake Friend, the Morris twins and potentially landing South Sydney teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has looked to immediately make moves in the open market, landing Flanagan and flagging interest in contracted Panther Matt Burton.

Flanagan’s former side Cronulla were also interested in his services, offering a three-year deal for the playmaker while two other clubs were believed to be in the race.

Flanagan revealed the news of his departure via social media.