The Sydney Roosters have made a call on the future of veteran winger Daniel Tupou as he nears the end of his contract at the end of the season.

A vital piece of the club's backline since his first-grade debut in 2012, there have been constant rumours that this season would mark his last in the NRL and he would hang up the boots alongside teammates Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The ten-time Origin winger was also linked with Super League outfit Catalan Dragons for next season. However, coming to the expiration of his contract, the Roosters intend to keep him at the club.

Fronting media today ahead of their match against the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, coach Trent Robinson confirmed that the club have begun talks to extend his contract for next season.

“We've definitely had some discussions," Robinson said.

“He's one of ours ‘Toops' so we're making sure we guide him in the right way, whether it's here or overseas.

“I think that will get worked out in the next couple of weeks."

Eyeing a 14th season in the NRL, Tupou would enter next year as the last surviving Roosters 2013 Grand Final team member that defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 26-18 who is still at the club in a playing role.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the decision to offer him a one-year extension comes after Dane Gagai backflipped on a deal to move to Bondi and agreed to remain with the Newcastle Knights for the next two seasons.

If he does remain at the club for 2025, he will partner Dominic Young on the wing which will see rugby union recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase play in the centres and the other vacant spot will either go to Billy Smith or Robert Toia.

The Sydney Roosters have four confirmed departures for next season, while another 11 players remain without a contract beyond this season.

Headlined by Angus Crichton and Joseph Suaalii, the list also includes Zach Dockar-Clay, Michael Jennings, Lewis Murphy, Ethan Roberts, Blake Steep, and Alex Young.