SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Joseph Manu of the Roosters evades the tackle of Morgan Harper of the Bulldogs during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on June 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu has been ruled out of Friday evening's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Manu failed to complete last Saturday's clash with the Wests Tigers, leaving the ground with a hamstring injury. The win over the Tigers has kept the Roosters in the finals hunt, with Manu replacing the concussed James Tedesco at the back in that game, before Joseph Suaalii became the Roosters' third option at the back for much of the contest.

 2023-08-26T07:30:00Z 
Roosters WON BY 24 POINTS
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
32
FT
8
   WST
   Crowd: 22,511
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Even minor hamstring injuries generally require at least a week off, but the Roosters surprised the rugby league world on Monday when their medical update said they would give the star every opportunity to play this weekend.

It came with the Roosters desperate to beat the Rabbitohs on Friday evening. If the tri-colours come up short in their crunch Round 27 match, they will be eliminated from finals contention, while a win only requires one of the North Queensland Cowboys or Canberra Raiders to lose for the tri-colours to qualify.

 2023-09-01T10:00:00Z 
$1.60  ▶︎
 
$2.35  ▶︎
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2023-09-01T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSouthsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

RELATED: How every Round 27 NRL game can change the final ladder

It was confirmed on Thursday morning however that the star New Zealand international, who took out last year's Golden Boot award, will not be able to play against South Sydney.

Coach Trent Robinson confirmed that Manu would miss out with Corey Allan to come into the side, while James Tedesco had passed fit in recovering from a head knock suffered a fortnight ago.

His ability to play could be a game-changer for the Roosters, and is a massive boost for the club given his history with concussion issues.

It also means the Roosters will be the only side in the game to have their first-choice fullback, with Latrell Mitchell out suspended for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It's understood Manu has a strong chance of being available for the first week of finals action if the Bondi-based side qualifies.