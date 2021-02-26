SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: Angus Crichton of the Roosters runs onto the field during the round one NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Sydney Roosters are keen to re-sign off-contract star forward Angus Crichton on a cheaper deal, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

The club are reportedly hopeful that a new contract will be agreed to in the near future.

Crichton, 25, moved from the Rabbitohs to the Roosters at the end of the 2018 season on a three-year deal estimated to be worth around $2.2 million deal.

His contract expires at the end of the 2021 season and the Roosters want to lock him away at a cheaper price.

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 02: Angus Crichton of the Sydney Roosters looks on during the NRL Trial match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

It comes amid interest from the St George Illawarra Dragons, who were last month linked to Crichton.

He enjoyed a great 2020 campaign as one of the best forwards in the competition and earned himself a deserved NSW origin spot where he continued his great play.

Crichton has made 96 NRL appearances since making his first-grade debut for South Sydney in 2016.

The Roosters open their 2021 campaign against Manly on Saturday, March 13 at the SCG.