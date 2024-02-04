In a move sure to frustrate rival clubs, the Sydney Roosters have been handed the golden travel ticket to the USA in the form of a non-stop flight.

The NRL had previously confirmed they would be responsible for booking squad travel arrangements to the USA, with one club flying on United Airlines in a non-stop flight.

The remaining clubs would need to travel with Fiji Airlines under a new partnership between the NRL and the airline, however, that flight would involve a stop-over in Nadi, Fiji.

The Roosters, according to News Corp have now been informed that they will be the club travelling directly from Sydney to Las Vegas without a stop-over on one of the world's most comfortable aircraft - the Boeing 787-9 dreamliner.

The 787, which has multiple variants, is used for long-haul travel, with the 9 variant first brought into service on September 17, 2013.

The plane promises smoother travel, more personal space than other aircract, and better air features to help passengers experience less fatigue. '

The 787 was the cheaper-to-run, smoother alternative to a number of Airbus long-haul aircraft, and has also helped to replace the Boeing 747, which for many decades was the king of the skies.

It's understood it was simply luck of the draw which chose the Roosters for the easier flight to the United States, with all teams to fly out approximately a week before the season gets underway with a double-header in Las Vegas.

The opening game of that double-header will see the South Sydney Rabbitohs clash with the Manly Sea Eagles (Sunday, March 3, 1:30pm AEDT), before the Roosters tackle the Brisbane Broncos at 3:30pm (AEDT).

It's understood clubs will begin working with players on sleep schedules and pre-flight activities from this week in an effort to minimise the effects of travel to Las Vegas and back ahead of the season opener.

All four clubs travelling will depart the USA the day after the games, arriving back in Australia with a week off before resuming their seasons.

