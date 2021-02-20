Roosters gun Joseph Manu has conceded he would be interested in assessing his options for the future in order to land a starting fullback role in the NRL, with the Warriors already showing interest in the New Zealand international.

Manu remains contracted at Bondi until the end of next season, meaning club’s will be unable to begin negotiations with the 24-year-old until November 1 this year.

The Warriors will be hoping to land a suitable successor to the departing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who will leave the NRL in favour of Super Rugby outfit the Auckland Blues at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Manu has shown promising glimpses in the No.1 jumper during rare absences of superstar teammate James Tedesco, while highly-touted teenager Joseph Suaalii is tipped to take over from Tedesco in due time.

This leaves Manu with little opportunity to take on fullback duties, something he hopes to take hold of at some point in his career.

“The games I’ve played at fullback, I’ve really enjoyed,” Manu told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a tough position but it’s exciting for me and I can get my hands on the ball more and be around the ball. Obviously you have to be a lot fitter for that position.

“If it’s soon or in the future, I think fullback would be a position I’d like to take on. But this year and next year I’m at the Roosters and I’ll definitely be playing centre with ‘Teddy’ [Tedesco] there.

“If a club approaches me once I’m off contract, I’d look at it, definitely.

“I’ve heard a bit around [the Warriors’ interest], but I can’t meet with them or negotiate with them. I guess I’ll see how I go this year and see what happens. I have seen there’s been a bit of talk there. Roger is a big loss for the Warriors.”

The Warriors have also shown interest in off-contract Cowboys playmaker Scott Drinkwater, who looms as the best fullback still available on the open market with as many as four clubs chasing the 23-year-old.