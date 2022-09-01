He’s been the focus of attention for a week as the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs argue about the new stadium and the deal that brought him to Bondi, but it’s been revealed that the Match Review Committee have also taken an interest in Joseph Suaali’i.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the 19-year-old sensation received a warning from the MRC about his running style. He received a ‘concerning act’ notice after the Roosters’ huge win over Wests Tigers two weeks ago, following an incident in the 27th minute when he was tackled by Fa’amanu Brown.

Suaali’i appears to lead with his knee, raising his foot and advancing his leg towards the defenders. Suaali’i wasn’t charged but has clearly caught the eye of the MRC, and it’s unlikely another similar incident would escape punishment.

It’s the same type of notice Cameron Munster received for his elbow on Sam Walker a week later.

Suaali’i has been the focus of intense scrutiny after reports emerged earlier in the week that the winger was in the sights of Rugby Australia. But Tri-colours mentor Trent Robinson insists the youngster is happy where he is.

“He loves playing in the jersey,” Robinson told the Telegraph.

“He’s rare, I know that. That’s why we’re talking about him.

“His focus on the way he prepares, right from the minute he walks in early in the morning – he’s one of the first to walk in – to when he leaves, it’s rare to see a guy do preparation like that.

“I know he loves walking in here, it’s not just about footy. Joey’s always going to have choice in his life.

“We think we can provide a good life and good career.

“He wants to be hard, exciting and motivate kids, and he wants to be a humble and good man.

“I feel like we can offer those things. It will be his choice in the end, but I know this is a place that can offer it.”