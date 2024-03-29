Sydney Roosters forward Nat Butcher has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for a careless high tackle during Thursday night's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The Roosters' forward was placed on report for a tackle during the second half on Penrith Panthers' forward Matthew Eisenhuth which saw him slip high.

The match review committee have elected to only hit Butcher with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge which will leave him eligible for a fine.

Given it's a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, Butcher will be eligible to pay just $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he loses a challenge at the judiciary to be potentially heard on Tuesday night.

Penrith forward Luke Garner may also consider himself lucky to not have been charged by the match review committee after being penalised - but not placed on report - for a crusher tackle during the 23rd minute of the contest, which was eventually won by Penrith 22 points to 16.

Garner's tackle led to the Roosters seemingly scoring the following set, only to have the try controversially taken away by the bunker on account of an obstruction.

No other players were reported or charges from the game, with Butcher's fine the only offence to get Round 4 underway.

The Roosters' forward has until Saturday at midday (AEDT) to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or proceed to the judiciary to challenge the tackle.