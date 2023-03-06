Sydney Roosters' back-rower Egan Butcher has been charged by the match review committee for an incident midway through the second-half of the club's loss to the Dolphins, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has escaped punishment for a high shot.

In the upset of the season so far, the Dolphins managed to escape their first match in the NRL with a 28-18 victory, defeating the Sydney Roosters in the first instalment of the Arthur Beetson-inspired rivalry.

While Felise Kaufusi picked up the Artie Legacy Medal for best on ground, his opposing back-rower Egan Butcher has landed himself in hot water after picking up a grade one dangerous contact charge.

Two Dolphins defenders held up Jarrod Wallace in a tackle midway through the second stanza before Egan dove at the prop's leg, making forceful contact below the knee, and resulting in the younger Butcher brother being sent to the sin-bin.

While the 'cannonball' tackle is a hot talking point, especially after the contentious tackle on Taylan May in the World Club Challenge was cleared, Butcher will receive just a fine for the incident.

An early guilty plea will cost him $1,800, whereas failing to beat the charge at the judiciary will see the financial figure balloon to $2,500.

Meanwhile, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be free to play St George Illawarra on Sunday after failing to attract a charge for a high tackle on Daine Laurie.

The Wests Tigers' fullback was running from the backfield after collecting a Titans kick, and was already starting to fall in a tackle when Fa'asuamaleaui came in and clipped Laurie high.

Despite being placed on report for the hit, the front-rower hasn't been charged by the match review committee, and will line up for Gold Coast this Sunday afternoon as the club aims to start the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2010.