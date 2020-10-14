The Roosters have farewelled international pair Ryan Hall and Sonny Bill Williams after their departures from the club.

Speaking at the club’s Jack Gibson Medal night, assistant coach Matt King commended the pair’s efforts and time in Bondi.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

“I get the great honour to farewell two of our departing players, Ryan Hall and Sony Bill Williams,” King said.

“Hally turned up two years ago from Leeds, he brought with him an incredible work ethic, a beautiful tan for a man from Leeds and Hally brought us class on the field.”

“Sonny has had two spells with us now, it’s a decorated career.

“We all know what the man’s achieved in many disciplines in sport.

“I wasn’t here in 2015, but to be part of a premiership winning side is no mean feat at our club.

“The greatest thing I’ve come to witness over the last few months is Sonny’s influence… Sonny it is undeniable your influence and its lasting mate.

“Sonny’s key characteristics, which make up the man, are humility, desire and an unbelievable work ethic.”

Hall thanked the club for being involved during his time with the Roosters, playing just 11 games across two seasons in Sydney.

“I came with all aspirations to do what I could do in my previous life to do for the Roosters

“Unfortunately I couldn’t do what I needed to do on the field to get the accolades on the field.

“On the first day I got accepted and welcomed into the group, like one of their best mates.

“I will always carry a bit of the Roosters with me, the small part I played on the field, I’ll always remember it, I can pass that sharp memory on to other people.

Hall touched on the prestigious recognition the NRL has world-wide.

“To English players, the number one competition in the world is the NRL,” he said.

“I’ll send the best from the Roosters so you can take the best of the crop.”

Williams spoke on his short season with the Roosters, thanking the club for having him back.

“I wanna say thanks to the lads, to everyone in the front office for welcoming me and my family back,” Williams said.

“You guys got a good thing going here, I loved being back, unfortunately we couldn’t get the job done.

“For myself, I’m really grateful to be at the ripe old age of 35 and still playing with you guys, that’s something I’ll cherish forever.

“You guys are legends, thank you.”