The Sydney Roosters are renowned for their ability to recruit superstar talent, with the likes of Sonny Bill Williams, Cooper Cronk, and Brandon Smith having all been lured to the club from other teams.

Home to Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, the Roosters have all the allure to poach just about any player from any club.

However, Chooks boss Nick Politis has reportedly failed in his attempt to poach gun All Black's utility back Jordie Barrett.

Currently signed with Super Rugby club the Hurricanes until the end of the 2022 season, Barrett has signalled in the past a desire to make a cross-code switch to rugby league.

However, according to Nine's The Mole, Barrett had the Roosters on his doorstep as recent as a week ago, with a signature likely putting him into a jersey as of 2023, and has since shooed away the club and their bids as he's looking to stay loyal to rugby union.