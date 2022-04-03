Following a pair of high-octane semi-finals, the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons earned their passes to the 2022 NRLW Grand Final.

While the pair of historic rivals have never faced off on the season's final day in the Women's competition, the meeting at Moreton Daily Stadium next Sunday will represent the first final face-off between the duo since the 2010 NRL Grand Final.

Having finished on the bottom of the table after the 2020 NRLW season, the Dragons, led by former champion Jamie Soward, bounced back in style with a gritty 24-18 win over Gold Coast at Leichardt Oval.

While the competition standings suggested that Soward's side could have been forgiven for preparing to face the almighty Brisbane Broncos, 22 unanswered points from the Chooks, including 12 to zero in the second half.

The reigning premier's ousting will now mean that footy fans are guaranteed to see only the second team in the competition's brief history have their names etched into rugby league lore.

Sydney and St George Illawarra do have form in reaching the decider, with the former facing off in 2018 and 2020 and the latter losing to the Broncos in 2019.

Although the clash between the pair of foundation sides will be played on neutral territory, the Dragons' 16-10 victory over the Tri-colours at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Round 5 will have them brimming with confidence.

Kick-off for the fourth NRLW Grand Final is scheduled for 1:30pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 10.