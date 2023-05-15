The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that both Sam Walker and Joseph Manu will need time on the sidelines for injuries to heal, but in a boost, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could play this weekend.

The situation in the halves is an intriguing one for the tri-colours, with this Friday's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons likely to see coach Trent Robinson forced to play Drew Hutchison in the number six jersey.

That comes with the axed Sam Walker battling a knee injury, and Joseph Manu suffering an ankle ligament injury against the Penrith Panthers during Round 11.

Walker didn't play any grade on Friday evening for the second week in a row, and the club have confirmed it's an ACL sprain - coach Trent Robinson, speaking post-game, was optimistic that Walker could be back on the park in Round 14, with the club to have a bye after playing the Dragons at Kogarah this Friday.

The Roosters have suggested Manu has suffered "moderate" damage to the ligament in his right ankle, but didn't confirm a return timeline for the centre turned five-eighth, instead stating he has commenced the early stages of his rehabilitation process from the injury.

Hutchison being used in the halves could open the door for in-form NSW Cup player Junior Pauga to make his club debut, having moved from the Wests Tigers where he originally made his NRL debut.

In much better news though, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is a chance of playing on Friday evening.

"An MRI has confirmed Jared Waerea-Hargreaves sustained a low grade right pectoral strain on Friday evening. He will be monitored by Club medical and rehabilitation staff in lead up to Round 12," the Roosters wrote in their injury update.

The club have also confirmed Egan Butcher will be fit to return from concussion, while all of Paul Momirovski (shoulder), Daniel Tupou (hamstring) and Connor Watson (knee) are progressing through their recoveries.

Watson, who is yet to play this year, has commenced running drills, while Momirovski and Tupou are both working through their respective return to play rehabilitation programs.