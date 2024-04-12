Sydney Roosters' second-rower Sitili Tupouniua will be subject to the NRL's mandatory 11-day concussion stand-down protocls after suffering a head knock during Thursday evening's win over the Newcastle Knights.

Tupouniua, who played from the bench in the narrow 22 points to 20 victory, came onto the park midway through the second half, only to depart again less than two minutes later.

The edge forward, who also spent time during the pre-season in the middle third as he works his way back from last year's dreadful ACL injury, was never able to return to the game after the NRL's independent doctor deemed his symptoms to be Category 1, ending his night.

It means Tupouniua, who had started in each of the Roosters' five games prior to his appearance off the bench last night, will now be unavailable for the club's Round 7 crunch clash with the Melbourne Storm in Sydney before being available for selection again on Anzac Day against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

That Thursday night encounter will see the Roosters looking to make it two straight against a Melbourne side who have suffered through uncharacteristic performances over the opening month and a half of the new campaign.

The Roosters, in their medical update on Tupouniua, confirmed no other players have cause for concern on the injury front following their win over the Knights.

Trent Robinson's side should get James Tedesco and Sam Walker back for the clash against Melbourne as well after they both suffered concussions last Friday against the Canterbury Bulldogs in a surprise loss.

Tedesco in particular is unlikely to be rushed back given his concussion history, however, the captain himself has revealed it didn't seem as bad as other concussions previously, so the Roosters will be hopeful both players are able to line up next weekend.