The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Joseph Manu will miss around a month of action with a hand injury.

Manu was taken from the field during the first half of Sunday evening's heavy win over the Wests Tigers with what appeared to be a hand or wrist injury.

The centre, who will head to rugby union at the end of the year, was running the ball when he attempted to palm off a defender.

His hand appeared to make a snapping motion, with the centre then in clear discomfort before being taken from the field by the club's medical staff.

The club have now confirmed scan results have revealed two fractures in Manu's hand which will see him sidelined for approximately a month, with that recovery time also including surgery.

The Roosters, who are already facing injury problems in their backs, with Billy Smith and Robert Toia sidelined potentially both for the season, and Junior Pauga suspended until Round 22, will now scramble to replace Manu over the coming month, with games against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles, as well as a bye ahead.

Sunday's 18th man Ethan King - who is primarily a fullback but can also play in the centres - could be in line to make his debut, while Michael Jennings could also be in the mix to play after lining up for the Roosters in 32 points to 8 win over the Newtown Jets at reserve grade level over the weekend.

Under-19 State of Origin player Tyreece Tait is likely the only other option for the Roosters as they attempt to fill the void left by Manu over the coming weeks.

The Roosters have also confirmed there were no other injury concerns from the convincing win on Sunday evening.