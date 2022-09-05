The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the injury status of six players, with plenty of mixed news flowing out of the tri-colours' camp ahead of their elimination final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this coming Sunday.

Joseph Manu was the biggest cause for concern coming out of the Round 25 against the same team, with the centre injuring his calf late in the game.

While immediate concern for an Achilles injury was squashed, it has been revealed by the club that he has suffered a lower range calf strain.

Fears were for a Grade 2 strain that could keep him out for up to six weeks, however, the club have confirmed on Monday morning that he will be able to return in either two or three weeks.

That means he could be pushing to return as early as the preliminary final, and would be almost a certainty to play in the grand final if the Roosters make it that far.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (hamstring) and Sam Verrills (finger) also picked up injuries during the Round 25 win, however, the club said they have been cleared of long-term damage.

The Roosters, did however, suggest both players will undergo "intensive rehabilitation" this week and haven't confirmed whether they will be available for the elimination final.

Three players are also racing the clock to return for the elimination final.

Victor Radley, who missed Round 25 after suffering a gruesome concussion in Round 24 against the Storm, is the most likely of the trio to play, having completed all NRL HIA protocols. The club confirmed he is set to resume full contact training this week.

Daniel Tupou and Joseph Suaalii also missed the game with the Rabbitohs last week, and are tracking to return to training later this week.

The Roosters refused to confirm they would be available for the elimination final on Sunday, but suggested they would both "aim" to prove their fitness.

The Roosters will name their team at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday for the game, to be played at 4:05pm (AEST) on Sunday, with a long turnaround from Friday night's game against the Rabbitohs likely to help their cause.