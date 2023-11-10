NRL Rd 10 - Panthers v Cowboys
PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 19: Spencer Leniu of the Panthers looks on during the round 10 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Panthers Stadium on July 19, 2020 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Sydney Roosters have officially confirmed that Dominic Young and Spencer Leniu will join the club for next season while also elevating three youngsters to the Top 30 squad.

In an announcement on Friday on their website, the club confirmed that Zach Dockar-Clay, Tyler Moriarty and Junior Pauga have all been elevated to the Top 30 roster alongside recent re-signings Billy Smith and Connor Watson.

Their promotion and the arrival of Dominic Young (Knights) and Spencer Leniu (Panthers) means the club still have four available spots on their roster.

This is due to the departures of Drew Hutchison, Jaxson Paulo, Fletcher Baker, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Corey Allan, Paul Momirovski, and Ben Thomas.

Young's brother, Alex Young, has been signed to a supplementary contract and will be joined on the supplementary list by the likes of Blake Steep, Ethan Roberts, Xavier Va'a, and Wakefield Trinity recruit Lewis Murphy.

Squad for 2024

Egan ButcherNat ButcherLindsay CollinsAngus Crichton, Zach Dockar-Clay, Luke Keary, Spencer Leniu, Joseph ManuTerrell MayTyler MoriartyLewis Murphy, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, Sandon Smith, Joseph SuaaliiJames TedescoRobert ToiaDaniel TupouSitili TupouniuaJared Waerea-HargreavesSam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu WhyteSiua WongDominic Young

ROOSTERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

2024 GAINS
Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers, 2025), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity, 2024), Ethan Roberts (2024), Blake Steep (2024), Xavier Va'a (2024), Alex Young (2024), Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights, 2027)
2024 LOSSES
Fletcher Baker (Brisbane Broncos), Nathan Brown (Manly Sea Eagles), Thomas Deakin (Huddersfield Giants), Elie El-Zakhem (Castleford Tigers), Tuku Hau Tapuha (Cronulla Sharks), Drew Hutchison (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Vuate Karawalevu (released), Matthew Lodge (Manly Sea Eagles), Paul Momirovski (Leeds Rhinos), Jaxson Paulo (Manly Sea Eagles), Jake Turpin (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)
RE-SIGNED
Egan Butcher (2025), Tyler Moriarty (2025), Victor Radley (2027), Billy Smith (2024), Joseph Suaalii (2024), James Tedesco (2025), Daniel Tupou (2024), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (2024), Sam Walker (2025), Connor Watson (2025)
OFF CONTRACT 2024
Nat ButcherAngus CrichtonZach Dockar-ClayLuke KearyJoseph ManuTerrell MayLewis MurphyJunior PaugaEthan RobertsBilly SmithSandon SmithBlake SteepJoseph SuaaliiDaniel TupouSitili TupouniuaXavier Va'aJared Waerea-HargreavesNaufahu WhyteSiua WongAlex Young

 

Best 17 and full squad
1. James Tedesco
2. Dominic Young
3. Joseph Manu
4. Joseph Suaalii
5. Daniel Tupou
6. Luke Keary
7. Sam Walker
8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
9. Brandon Smith
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Angus Crichton
12. Nat Butcher
13. Victor Radley

14. Egan Butcher
15. Spencer Leniu
16. Siua Wong
17. Terrell May

18. Robert Toia
19. Tyler Moriarty
20. Sandon Smith
21. Naufahu Whyte
22. Junior Pauga
23. Zach Dockar-Clay
24. Billy Smith
25. Connor Watson
26. Sitili Tupouniua
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 4

2024 Supplementary List

1. Alex Young
2. Blake Steep
3. Ethan Roberts
4. Xavier Va'a
5. Lewis Murphy