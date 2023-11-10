The Sydney Roosters have officially confirmed that Dominic Young and Spencer Leniu will join the club for next season while also elevating three youngsters to the Top 30 squad.

In an announcement on Friday on their website, the club confirmed that Zach Dockar-Clay, Tyler Moriarty and Junior Pauga have all been elevated to the Top 30 roster alongside recent re-signings Billy Smith and Connor Watson.

Their promotion and the arrival of Dominic Young (Knights) and Spencer Leniu (Panthers) means the club still have four available spots on their roster.

This is due to the departures of Drew Hutchison, Jaxson Paulo, Fletcher Baker, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Corey Allan, Paul Momirovski, and Ben Thomas.

Young's brother, Alex Young, has been signed to a supplementary contract and will be joined on the supplementary list by the likes of Blake Steep, Ethan Roberts, Xavier Va'a, and Wakefield Trinity recruit Lewis Murphy.

Squad for 2024

Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Zach Dockar-Clay, Luke Keary, Spencer Leniu, Joseph Manu, Terrell May, Tyler Moriarty, Lewis Murphy, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, Sandon Smith, Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong, Dominic Young

Best 17 and full squad

1. James Tedesco

2. Dominic Young

3. Joseph Manu

4. Joseph Suaalii

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Luke Keary

7. Sam Walker

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

9. Brandon Smith

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Angus Crichton

12. Nat Butcher

13. Victor Radley

14. Egan Butcher

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Siua Wong

17. Terrell May

18. Robert Toia

19. Tyler Moriarty

20. Sandon Smith

21. Naufahu Whyte

22. Junior Pauga

23. Zach Dockar-Clay

24. Billy Smith

25. Connor Watson

26. Sitili Tupouniua

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 4

2024 Supplementary List

1. Alex Young

2. Blake Steep

3. Ethan Roberts

4. Xavier Va'a

5. Lewis Murphy