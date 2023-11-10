The Sydney Roosters have officially confirmed that Dominic Young and Spencer Leniu will join the club for next season while also elevating three youngsters to the Top 30 squad.
In an announcement on Friday on their website, the club confirmed that Zach Dockar-Clay, Tyler Moriarty and Junior Pauga have all been elevated to the Top 30 roster alongside recent re-signings Billy Smith and Connor Watson.
Their promotion and the arrival of Dominic Young (Knights) and Spencer Leniu (Panthers) means the club still have four available spots on their roster.
This is due to the departures of Drew Hutchison, Jaxson Paulo, Fletcher Baker, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Corey Allan, Paul Momirovski, and Ben Thomas.
Young's brother, Alex Young, has been signed to a supplementary contract and will be joined on the supplementary list by the likes of Blake Steep, Ethan Roberts, Xavier Va'a, and Wakefield Trinity recruit Lewis Murphy.
Squad for 2024
Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Zach Dockar-Clay, Luke Keary, Spencer Leniu, Joseph Manu, Terrell May, Tyler Moriarty, Lewis Murphy, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, Sandon Smith, Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong, Dominic Young
ROOSTERS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS
Best 17 and full squad
1. James Tedesco
2. Dominic Young
3. Joseph Manu
4. Joseph Suaalii
5. Daniel Tupou
6. Luke Keary
7. Sam Walker
8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
9. Brandon Smith
10. Lindsay Collins
11. Angus Crichton
12. Nat Butcher
13. Victor Radley
14. Egan Butcher
15. Spencer Leniu
16. Siua Wong
17. Terrell May
18. Robert Toia
19. Tyler Moriarty
20. Sandon Smith
21. Naufahu Whyte
22. Junior Pauga
23. Zach Dockar-Clay
24. Billy Smith
25. Connor Watson
26. Sitili Tupouniua
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
Roster spots open: 4
2024 Supplementary List
1. Alex Young
2. Blake Steep
3. Ethan Roberts
4. Xavier Va'a
5. Lewis Murphy