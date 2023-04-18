The Sydney Roosters have dropped young star playmaker Sam Walker for this week's game as Trent Robinson looks to combat back-to-back losses.

In what is considered as a shock axing, Fox Sports has confirmed that Walker will be sent down to the NSW Cup.

This means Joseph Manu is expected to move from the centres to the No.6 jersey, while Luke Kleary will take up the halfback role.

It is not yet known who will take the vacant centre position filled by Manu, but it will likely go to Drew Hutchison.

Hutchison has played every game for the Roosters this season and gone into the centres when either Joseph Manu or Joseph Suaalii are unavailable.

Regarded as one of the best young halves, Walker recently played his 50th NRL game and was awarded the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in 2021. It is a big wake-up call for Walker, who was named to the Maroons Origin squad for Game 3.