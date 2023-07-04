Round 18 produced a series of breathtaking results. Unfortunately for the Dragons, Bulldogs and Tigers, they were breathtaking for the wrong reasons.

Elsewhere we witnessed a brilliant Brisbane derby, a Sunday afternoon thriller and the humbling of the Warriors.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings after Round 18's results?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers sent a loud message on Friday night in destroying the Storm, in Melbourne. They started slow but ran down the Storm on the back of six straight tries.

Izack Tago did more than enough to earn a NSW call up, only to be overlooked. Zac Hosking and Lindsay Smith show you don't need to be a big name to produce in this system.

Penrith will enjoy a week off via the bye, bringing them another week closer to the return of Nathan Cleary. They are scary good!

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Brisbane returned to winning ways, staking a claim on their turf in the meantime. For the second time this season they beat the Dolphins in Brisbane.

Dolphins-bound Herbie Farnworth had a brilliant night, crossing for a double. Selwyn Cobbo was equally, if not even more dangerous crossing for a hatty.

The Broncos enjoy a bye this weekend after seeing off the Origin period. They came through relatively unscathed, which is a huge step toward a potential Premiership.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

Melbourne started their Friday night clash with Penrith in brilliant fashion, running out to a 14-nil lead. Unfortunately they could only add a penalty goal following the early onslaught.

Meanwhile they conceded six unanswered tries and allowed Panthers fans to flood our timelines with "three-peat" posts.

The Storm avoid a drop here only due to recent results elsewhere. The week off will do them good as they regroup from a very busy Origin period.

4. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies returned to form, in a big way, across the Tasman in beating the Warriors. Souths recent run of results now seem a fair way behind them following this return to form.

Tyrone Munro was magnificent on debut, crossing for a try and assisting a second. Alex Johnston crossed for a double - because of course he did.

Cody Walker was brilliant on the night and earned an Origin call-up as a result. An Origin-depleted Souths face a dream match-up against the Bulldogs this Sunday.

5. Parramatta Eels (5)

The Eels sat back and enjoyed the points pile on from the sidelines via the bye. Their form has been so good lately that they'll have three players represent the Blues and one on the extended bench for QLD.

The club has also been provided with a return date for Dylan Brown. The Eels have been incredible over the past few weeks but face a tough contest against the Warriors this weekend.

6. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors were humbled in a big way on Friday night. Despite playing in front of a sold out home crowd, they fell 28-6 to the far superior Bunnies.

Marcelo Montoya's 15th minute try got the home side on the front foot but unfortunately that was all she wrote for the Warriors in terms of crossing the try line.

The Warriors have been handed the mother of all bounce-back opportunities as they play an Origin destroyed Eels outfit.

7. Canberra Raiders (7)

The Raiders made it tough on themselves - as had become tradition - but held on against the Titans to record a super important win.

Albert Hopoate's first minute try started the game off in the best way for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko both crossed for tries, continuing their brilliant run of form.

Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh were both massive in the middle and lead the way against a super Titans pack. Canberra fans should enjoy a far less stressful time against the Dragons on Friday night.

8. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks continued their run of battering the lesser sides in destroying local rivals the Dragons 52-16. This despite actually falling behind early, twice.

Nicho Hynes was the star on the night but his halves partner Matt Moylan was arguably just as dangerous. Will Kennedy and Blayke Brailey both had brilliant performances also. A great night for the Sharks spine.

The Sharks face a hapless Tigers outfit on Thursday night. They should run up another cricket score but won't be taken seriously until they beat a top side.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys are hugely unlucky not to sharply rise up the rankings here on the back of one of the most dominant victories in recent times - a 74 to nil thrashing of the Tigers.

Much was made about the Tigers belting the Cowboys just six weeks ago but that is now no more than history.

Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater were both 10/10 on the night while the names Nanai, Taulagi, Leilua and Valemei could all have earned Dally M points. What an incredible performance!!!

10. Gold Coast Titans (9)

The Titans continued their indifferent run of form by falling just short against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon. A late Tino Fa'asuamaleaui try set up a frantic finish, only for it to frizzle out via a hit-up.

David Fifita was absolutely magnificent, yet again. Jaimin Jolliffe had possibly his best game in the top grade to date.

Goal kicking was ultimately the difference here but the Titans will be kicking themselves for the way the game ended. They host the Dolphins this Sunday afternoon.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (13)

Manly survived a late onslaught to record a hugely important win on Sunday afternoon. Ben Trbojevic's 70th minute try set Brookvale oval into raptures.

Daly Cherry-Evans was brilliant, yet again for the home side. He crossed for a double in a man of the match performance.

Jake Trbojevic's return to the side had a huge impact on this team. The Manly middle seemed far more astute in both attack and defense.

12. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Knights were absolutely flying on Sunday afternoon running up a 66-0 in over the hapless Bulldogs.

Kalyn Ponga tore the Dogs to shreds. Bradman Best crossed for his first career hattrick and earned a shock NSW call up as a result. Either could have banked three Dally M points.

Phoenix Crossland had the best game of his career. Truthfully there wasn't a bad Knight on the field. This is the best they've played in .. forever!

13. The Dolphins (11)

The Dolphins put forward a massively improved performance against local rivals the Broncos but unfortunately their poor run of fun continued.

The 24-16 loss resigned them to a second straight derby loss against their big brother Broncos. Valynce Te Whare crossed for a try in an impressive performance.

With a clash against the Titans on the horizon, the Phins have a brilliant opportunity to return to winning ways. Fair to say that they need a win.

14. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters have hit rock bottom. They won't drop below 14th given the rabble behind them here on this list but their Finals chances not look a long-shot at best.

Their big guns in Tedesco and Manu were both very good on the day but didn't have enough help.

I don't know what is wrong with the tri-colours this season but this is a game they should have won. On the final play they had a huge overlap only to kick to the chest of a Manly winger.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

For 20 minutes on Thursday night the Dragons were very much in the contest against local rivals the Sharks. Then it all fell apart.

Outside of that 20 minutes and a Tyrell Sloan try out of nowhere, there wasn't much to like here for the struggling Red V.

Ben Hunt's tenure with the club looks set to end in ugly fashion after his request for a release was turned down.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

Tigers fans doing need reminding but their side were absolutely embarrassing on Saturday night. The 74-0 scoreline will be long burned into the minds of players and fans alike.

This is officially rock bottom for a side that would be flat chat competing in NSW Cup right now.

Tim Sheens shouldn't survive the week after hilariously appointing himself to oversee this. Benji Marshall has a mountain to climb either way.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (17)

The Dogs are lucky that the Tigers were just that little bit worse this weekend and took some of the "shine" off their awful 66-0 clubbing to the Knights.

Truthfully this performance was worse, given they copped 66 unanswered points to a bog average Newcastle side currently sitting in the bottom four of the competition.

I'm not big on boo'ing your own team but I am certainly not holding it against any fan who chose that action following this farce.