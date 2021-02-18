The Tigers and Roosters have named their respective lineups for this week’s trial clash at Kirkham Oval this Saturday.

Wests have named a 33-man squad mixed of senior list players, development players and Jersey Flegg players, with the match set to reach a capacity crowd of close to 3,000 fans with no fee for entry.

The Roosters have named a 23-man squad for the game, with young gun Max Bailey set to lead the side, which will include players from the Chooks’ feeder side North Sydney Bears as well as SG Ball members and Jersey Flegg players.

Kick-off will begin at 6:30pm, with gates set to open at 3pm as part of a triple-header including a Tigers vs Helensburgh women’s fixture and a Tigers vs Raiders Jersey Flegg match, starting at 3:15pm and 4:45pm respectively.

Wests Tigers Squad:

Tyronne Roberts-Davis

Zac Cini

Reece Hoffman

Tommy Talau

Allan Fitzgibbon

Daine Laurie

Jock Madden

Alex Seyfarth

Jake Simpkin

Stefano Utoikamanu

Michael Chee Kam

Kelma Tuilagi

Tuki Simpkins

Jacob Liddle

Kiah Cooper

Tyler Field

Ky Rodwell

Zach Dockar-Clay

Edenn Rogers-Smith

Iverson Fuatimau

Joe Taipari

William Kei

Logen Dillon

Israel Ogden

Curtis Wilson

Liam Scolari

Austin Dias

Regan Hughes

Semisi Kioa

Etuale Lui

Mavoni Tuifua

Daniel Sykes

Billy Stapelton

Sydney Roosters Squad:

Brad Abbey

Tom Carr

Josh Bergamin

Tony Satini

Sione Hopoate

Josh Ralph

Ronald Volkman

Tuku Hau-Tapuha

Tom Deakin

Fletcher Baker

Zac Montgomery

Naufahu Whyte

Max Bailey (c)

Michael Fenn

Ben Marschke

Aso Fretton

Ben Thomas

Jesse Marschke

Elih Jackson

Kobe Rugless

Jack Morris

Lorenzo Mulitalo

Tevita Alifa