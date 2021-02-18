The Tigers and Roosters have named their respective lineups for this week’s trial clash at Kirkham Oval this Saturday.
Wests have named a 33-man squad mixed of senior list players, development players and Jersey Flegg players, with the match set to reach a capacity crowd of close to 3,000 fans with no fee for entry.
The Roosters have named a 23-man squad for the game, with young gun Max Bailey set to lead the side, which will include players from the Chooks’ feeder side North Sydney Bears as well as SG Ball members and Jersey Flegg players.
Kick-off will begin at 6:30pm, with gates set to open at 3pm as part of a triple-header including a Tigers vs Helensburgh women’s fixture and a Tigers vs Raiders Jersey Flegg match, starting at 3:15pm and 4:45pm respectively.
Wests Tigers Squad:
Zac Cini
Allan Fitzgibbon
Michael Chee Kam
Tuki Simpkins
Tyler Field
Ky Rodwell
Edenn Rogers-Smith
Iverson Fuatimau
Joe Taipari
Logen Dillon
Curtis Wilson
Liam Scolari
Austin Dias
Regan Hughes
Etuale Lui
Mavoni Tuifua
Daniel Sykes
Billy Stapelton
Sydney Roosters Squad:
Brad Abbey
Tom Carr
Sione Hopoate
Ronald Volkman
Tuku Hau-Tapuha
Tom Deakin
Zac Montgomery
Max Bailey (c)
Michael Fenn
Ben Marschke
Aso Fretton
Ben Thomas
Jesse Marschke
Elih Jackson
Kobe Rugless
Lorenzo Mulitalo
Tevita Alifa